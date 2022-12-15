December 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Homelessness Linked to a Higher Chance of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Finds

Photo: Sam Catanzaro

In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice that seen in the general population

The homelessness population of Los Angeles who contract COVID are 2.35 times more likely to die than someone in the general population, according to a new study by UCLA, USC, and Los Angeles County.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open this month, suggests that homelessness is a unique risk factor for COVID-related deaths. It surmised the likely cause is the vulnerability brought on by accelerated aging among the homeless, the researchers said.

“Excess risk of mortality for people experiencing homelessness, versus the general population, was observed across all age groups, among male individuals and female individuals, and among Black, Hispanic, and white subpopulations,” said Dr. Randall Kuhn, professor of community health sciences at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and a co-author of the research study.

When the pandemic hit, concerns about L.A.’s unsheltered homeless population — the largest in the country — led to federal funding to place people in protective housing programs, reduce shelter density, conduct contact tracing for COVID and prioritize vaccinations for homeless people. The hope was that the pandemic would have no worse impact among the homeless than among the general population.

Teams from the LA County Department of Public Health, however, tallied 256 COVID-related deaths among an estimated 52,000 people experiencing homelessness, or PEH, between January 1, 2020, and November 1, 2021.

“This work shows that COVID-19, like many infectious diseases, is what we call a ‘housing-sensitive condition’,” said co-author Benjamin Henwood, a professor at the USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work. “More aggressive housing and homelessness prevention interventions are needed to mitigate these conditions.”

Researchers have long suspected that homelessness exacerbates health disparities and accelerates the normal aging of the body, reducing life expectancy by up to two decades.

“COVID-19 is a disease that feeds on older populations, but age is just a number,” Kuhn said. “We have long thought that prolonged experience of homelessness accelerates the normal aging of the body by perhaps 10 to 15 years. Unhoused people who are age 50-54 had about the same mortality risks as 65-69 year olds in the general population. This is deeply troubling, especially in light of a possible new wave of COVID-19 cases.”

Researchers used data from clinician reports, death certificates, medical examiner reports and vital records. Confirmed COVID deaths included those with a positive COVID test and either COVID listed as a cause of death on a death certificate or the date of death occurring within 60 days of the first confirmed test (and up to 90 days if the patient was intubated). Sudden or unexpected deaths due to violence, drug overdose, and other factors were excluded.

There were 50 deaths among women and 205 among men and one person did not fit either category; most occurred during the Delta variant surge of December 2020 to February 2021. Among those who died: 62 Black, 122 Hispanic and 55 white individuals.
“While homelessness dramatically increases the risks for each group, we can’t ignore how high the risks already were for housed Black and Hispanic populations,” said Natalie Porter, a recent UCLA MPH graduate who led the study.

in News
Related Posts
News

“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar

December 15, 2022

Read more
December 15, 2022

The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...

The Hula Hoop pizza from The Rose in Venice. Photo: Facebook (@therosevenice).
Dining, News

Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...

Photo: Facebook (@sushienyadtla).
Dining, News

Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle

December 14, 2022

Read more
December 14, 2022

Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space  By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at...

Left to right: California Credit Union Senior School & Community Development Officer Mariam Nasiry presents an award grant to Palms Elementary School Teacher Grant Recipient Dia Rabin and Principal William Lamb. The grant will be used to help fifth grade students will learn about engineering and solar energy through constructing a solar powered oven
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan,...
News, Video

60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed

December 13, 2022

Read more
December 13, 2022

The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...

Photo: Facebook (@RunwayPlayaVista).
Crime, News

Burglars Ransacked Playa Vista Shopping Center

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Multiple stores at Runway Playa Vista robbed December 7 Burglars ransacked businesses at a Playa Vista shopping center last week....
News

Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Frederic Jones last seen December 7 in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard  A 67-year-old man last seen...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA City Council Has Banned Oil and Gas Drilling

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

City Council approves ban over the next 20 years with unanimous vote last week By Dolores Quintana In a unanimous...
News

LA Street Vendors Sue City Over Ban on Selling in Prohibited Areas

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

Lawsuit seeks to end the no vending zones such as Venice Beach By Dolores Quintana When the California Legislature passed...
News, Real Estate, Video

New Frank Gehry Mixed-Use Project Awaits Approval

December 12, 2022

Read more
December 12, 2022

A proposed mixed-use project designed by Architect Frank Gehry could be coming to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard..Video sponsored...

Rendering: Hudson Pacific Properties.
News, Real Estate

Hudson Pacific Set to Redevelop Marlton Square Property in Baldwin Hills

December 10, 2022

Read more
December 10, 2022

City of Los Angeles set to enter into an exclusive negotiation agreement with Hudson Pacific Properties By Dolores Quintana There...
News, Real Estate

City Council Approves Funding for More Westside Protected Bike Lanes

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Last minute moves from Councilmember Mike Bonin By Dolores Quintana As a parting gift to Council District 11, Los Angeles...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Christmas Tree Lot Celebrates 75th Year Hosted by Boy Scouts

December 9, 2022

Read more
December 9, 2022

Troop 2 hosts its annual christmas tree lot on 19th and Santa Monica raising funds for the troop while teaching...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR