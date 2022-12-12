Missing Senior Last Seen Near Pico-Robertson

Frederic Jones last seen December 7 in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard

A 67-year-old man last seen near Pico-Robertson has been reported missing.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), Frederic Jones was last seen on December 7 around 4:10 p.m. in the 1500 block of South La Cienega Boulevard.

“He is believed to be on foot. Frederic suffers from dementia and his mental condition is considered poor,” the LAPD said.

Jones is described as a 67-year-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing a black jacket over a burgundy hooded sweatshirt, with black or blue pants. He was a previous resident of Baltimore, Maryland.

Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Frederic Jones is asked to contact LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213)-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).