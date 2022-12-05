Armed Robbery at Culver City Chevron Gas Station

CCPD seek two suspects wanted for November 29 robbery

Culver City police are searching for two suspects wanted for the armed robbery of a local gas station.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on November 29 around 11:20 p.m., officers received a call for service that an armed robbery had occurred at the Chevron gas station, located at 11197 Washington Place.

“The officers met with the victim, who was working as an employee at the gas station. The victim stated that the suspects entered the store, produced a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cash register. After removing $200 from the cash register, the suspects fled in an unknown direction,” the CCPD said.

The CCPD describes both suspects as Black men in their 30s with thin builds. Suspect #1 was wearing a black hoodie with red accents, black pants, black mask, red/black slippers and was armed with black handgun. Suspect #2 was wearing a light green hoodie, gray sweatpants, black beanie, blue surgical mask and black/blue shoes.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, is encouraged to contact the CCPD Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.