October 20, 2022

Endless Summer Haven on the Westside

Enjoy this video produced by Casa del Mar. The perfect place for a post summer getaway is Hotel Casa del Mar. With a pool deck overlooking the coast, two ocean view restaurants, a beachside bistro and wellness spa, let Casa be your place to extend that summer feeling all year long.

in Video
News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Mr.Bones Celebrates 35 Years With New Festive Additions

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

Family owned Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch has been serving the Westside for 35 years and this year they have expanded...
News, Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Animals at Local Shelter Seek Forever Home at Fall Adoption Drive

October 19, 2022

October 19, 2022

As animal shelters reach capacity it’s more important than ever to support your local shelter. Meet some of the animals...
Crime, News, Video

Gallery Robbery, $35,000 in Paintings Stolen

October 18, 2022

October 18, 2022

After her Palisades Gallery was burglarized, Katie O’Neil asks for the return of her treasured paintings..Video sponsored by L.A Marathon.
News, Video

Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

October 14, 2022

October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
Entertainment, Food & Drink, Music, Upbeat Beat, Video

Westside Artist Collective Brings Flight of Voices & Wine

October 13, 2022

October 13, 2022

‘Flight of Voices’ artist collective brings together live original music with food & drink pairings in unique locations..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video, Wellness

Local Veteran Wins Gold at National Veteran Wheelchair Games

October 12, 2022

October 12, 2022

William ‘Bill’ Brandt talks about winning gold at the National Veteran Wheelchair Games..Video sponsored by School of Rock.
News, Video

Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch

October 11, 2022

October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...
Real Estate, Video

Wilshire Blvd to Receive Safety Upgrades and Repaving

October 10, 2022

October 10, 2022

City council is moving forward with a contract to repave and improve safety at several intersections along Wilshire Blvd. .Video sponsored...
Food & Drink, Video

Local Sports Pub ‘Tavern on Main’ Gives Fans a Front Row Seat

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Tavern on Main in Santa Monica is your home for awesome drinks and watching your favorite sports games on over...
Food & Drink, Video

National Taco Day Food Crawl Hosted by Danny Trejo Highlights Local Restaurants

October 6, 2022

October 6, 2022

Downtown Santa Monica hosted a Taco Crawl through the area with Danny Trejo and seven other participating restaurants..Video sponsored by...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Artists and Brands Showcased at ‘League of Originals’ Event

October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022

“League of Originals” is a local brand and artist showcase bringing together creators from across the westside to share knowledge...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Real Estate, Video

Veggie Grill Being Replaced by Mixed-use Project on Wilshire?

October 3, 2022

October 3, 2022

The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Charity, Video

The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Food & Drink, Video

Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once

September 29, 2022

September 29, 2022

Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....

