LAPD Seek Suspect Wanted for Stabbing Wheelchair Bound Man in Mar Vista

LAPD seeks suspect wanted in connection to October 3 incident

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Area are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who brutally stabbed a wheelchair-bound 82-year-old man in Mar Vista earlier this month. 

According to the LAPD, on October at 6:55 p.m., Pacific Division patrol officers responded to the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard for a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers located a male adult victim being treated by Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics for stab wounds to his neck and shoulder.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital and he was admitted with severe injuries. He was listed in stable condition and recovering.

“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect approached the victim from behind as he dined at a restaurant. The suspect stabbed the victim in the neck and shoulder and fled the location on foot towards Inglewood Avenue,” the LAPD said. 

The suspect is described by police as a 20-30-year-old male, bald, standing about 5’01” to 5’06” tall, and weighing approximately 130 pounds. The suspect has a large tattoo on the back of his head and a small tattoo next to his left eye.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Luis Jurado at (310) 482-6369, or via email at 32284@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Infamous Bel-Air Mega Mansion’s Electricity Bills Cost $80,000 Per Month

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

A look at the electricity bill for 105,000 square foot mansion By Dolores Quintana The world’s biggest mega mansion, The...

Rendering: Gensler
News, Real Estate

145,000 Square Feet of Office Space Planned for Watseka Avenue in Culver City

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Project would replace an existing parking lot  By Dolores Quintana LPC West and Clarion Partner’s newest development project will go...
News, Video

Veterans Against to Purple Line Extension Rally During Biden’s Westside Visit

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

During President Biden’s visit to the L.A Purple Line Expansion project Veterans voice concerns over transportation being valued over housing..Video...
News

Fallout Continues in LA City Council as Nury Martinez and Ron Herrera Resign

October 14, 2022

Read more
October 14, 2022

Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon still in office as of Thursday afternoon By Dolores Quintana Condemnations against the racist...

Ribeye from 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Simply Grilled… Exceptional Ingredients. Passionately Prepared.

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

New menu at Shutters on the Beach’s 1 Pico Executive Chef Sean Runyon at 1 Pico Restaurant at Shutters on...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beer and BBQ Fest Coming to Culver City This Weekend

October 13, 2022

Read more
October 13, 2022

BlocktoberFest returns to Maple Block Meat Company  By Dolores Quintana A BBQ and beer festival is coming to Culver City...

Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Following September Fire, Restaurateurs in Palms Strip Mall in Tough Spot

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

September 17 fire destroys feline boarding center killing 17 cats. Nearby restaurant owners now struggling to make ends meet  By...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Fire Department Girls Camp Registration is Now Open

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Culver City Fire Department’s Girls Camp registration...

Photo: Courtesy Westside Food Bank.
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Food Bank’s Hunger Walk Returns This Sunday

October 12, 2022

Read more
October 12, 2022

Event back in person for the first time in two years October 16 It’s time to lace up those running...

Photo: Kimberley Wong.
News, Upbeat Beat

Spooky Saturday Comes to Culver City This Weekend

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Music, Crafts, Trick or Treating and More on Saturday, October 15 Halloween is almost here! Save the date for a...

Photo: LAPD
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Brandishing Gun at Mar Vista Bowling Alley

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

Jose Daniel Martinez arrested in connection to September 6 incident The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Operations-West Bureau Gun Violence...
News, Video

Get Ready For Fall With YMCA’s Pumpkin Patch

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

The Palisades YMCA annual pumpkin patch is open now through the end of October offering a wide variety of pumpkins,...

Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Park and Darling Attack Each Other’s Legal Records as Campaign Turns Vitriolic

October 11, 2022

Read more
October 11, 2022

LA City Council District 11 race intensifies  By Sam Catanzaro Traci Park is standing by her legal record following reports...
News

Los Angeles City Council in Crisis Following Leaked Recording of Racist Comments by Councilmembers

October 10, 2022

Read more
October 10, 2022

Nury Martinez, Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon face calls to resign following leaked tape By Dolores Quintana After a...
News, Real Estate

Eviction Moratorium Set to End in Coming Months for Los Angeles

October 8, 2022

Read more
October 8, 2022

Moratorium will end by February 2023 By Dolores Quintana After almost three years, The Los Angeles City Council has voted...

