October 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Column: When Ultra-Dense Isn’t Dense Enough

It will surprise almost no one to learn that San Francisco is the most densely populated city in California. With 18,790 persons per square mile, it is almost three times as dense as Los Angeles and no other California city comes close.

So dense is San Francisco that for several square miles in its Mt. Davidson, Richmond and Sunset districts, single family houses are built cheek by jowl on narrow lots, often sharing walls on two sides with neighboring homes.

It’s also no surprise that San Francisco is the second most dense city in all of America, trailing only New York.

None of that matters much to the ultra-density fanatics now running California state government. With a full green light from Gov. Gavin Newsom (ironically, a former San Francisco mayor), the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) this fall will make San Francisco the object of its first “housing and policy practice review.”

If even the density of San Francisco cannot satisfy Newsom and the fanatical foes of single family zoning who now control the Legislature, imagine how difficult it will be for any other city to mollify them.

The biggest difficulty with San Francisco, if you listen to state officials, is the slow pace of housing construction there. Said HCD director Gustavo Velasquez in a formal statement, “We are deeply concerned about the processes and political decision-making in San Francisco that impede the creation of housing and want to understand why this is the case.”

If he really wondered, he could ask his boss, as most current permitting practices in that city were already in place when Newsom was mayor.

But if you’re really looking for density, how about checking the minds of Newsom and others who are ramrodding this review. They are apparently missing some key points: Dense as it is, San Francisco is a bit less dense today than it was a few years ago: the city lost 6.3 percent of its populace, or slightly over 57,000 persons, in 2020 and 2021. This was largely because of changes in white collar working conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed employees to work from home and not report daily to offices.

Most of the 57,000 in that exodus, the highest percentage population loss in any American city in this century, moved to less dense areas in the suburbs, with a few migrating to other states to carry on their telecommuting.

Many said they moved to get away from San Francisco’s density, the very characteristic Newsom and his allies aspire to impose on every California locale.

Trying to push even more housing on San Francisco, which now may have an excess due to its population loss, represents a different kind of density on the part of Newsom & Co. They demonstrate they have no real understanding of what’s happening in that city or others they are trying to reshape.

At the same time, their entire effort at denser housing is the result of HCD estimates that California has a housing shortage justifying creation of 1.8 million new units by 2030, and hang the expense (which can amount to more than $1 million in construction and permitting costs per “affordable” unit). Trouble is, that figure (just over half what Newsom said in 2018 would be required by 2025), was found to be completely unreliable by the state auditor in a report issued last spring.

The fact its figures are unreliable and based on information the auditor called unverified does not faze HCD, which never stopped pushing cities to revise their housing plans and practices even as it refused to alter anything about its housing estimates, or correct the processing flaws found by the auditor.

It all adds up to a state-sponsored campaign to push ideology over facts, fantasy over reality.

Newsom is fortunate he faces only token Republican opposition this fall, which keeps his laughable investigation of a no-longer-current San Francisco crisis from threatening his political life.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
News

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone  By Dolores Quintana Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron...
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Westside Commercial Burglary Spree

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Douglas Irvin Kaufman arrested in connection to recent spree Police have arrested a man wanted for a commercial burglary spree...

Marianne Williamson speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Photo: Gage Skidmore.
News

Spiritualist, Best-Selling Author Marianne Williamson Endorses Erin Darling for LA City Council

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello A former candidate for the presidency who is a national best selling author and spiritualist has endorsed...

Mike Newhouse. Photo: Official.
News

LA City Councilmember Rodriguez, Former VNC President, LA Zoning Administrator Newhouse Endorse Park in CD-11

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Traci Park picked up two noteworthy endorsements last week in LA City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez and former...
Crime, News

Three Men Charged in $2.6 Million Robbery of Beverly Hills Jewelry Store in Daylight Smash-and-Grab Theft

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

A federal grand jury this week indicted three Long Beach men who allegedly participated in the daylight smash-and-grab robbery of...
Crime, News

Homeless Man Stabbed in Culver City Robbery

October 7, 2022

Read more
October 7, 2022

Suspect remains at large in connection to October 5 incident A homeless man underwent emergency surgery after being stabbed in...

Photos: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Wildly-Popular Konbi Comes to Culver City

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Konbi has come to Culver City from its origins on the Eastside in Echo Park. The hugely...

Photo: LAX
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Delta’s New Terminal 3 in LAX is the Best Place to Eat in LAX

October 6, 2022

Read more
October 6, 2022

Alfred Coffee, Native, Chicken + Beer and more set to come to the all-new Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana A...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Celebrates Disability Awareness Month

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Did you know that one in four adults in the United States has some type of disability? Join the City...

Photo: City of Culver City
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Art Walk and Roll Festival Returns This Weekend

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Saturday, October 8, 2022 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Live music, vendors, great food and family-fun activities will all be...
News, Video

Chevy Promotes New EVs at Westside Test Drive Event

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...

Left: Dan O’Brien. Right: Denice Renteria. Photos: Official
News

Culver City Chamber Supports O’brien and Renteria in November City Council Race

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Chamber of Commerce Following a comprehensive and deliberative candidate selection process, the Culver City Chamber...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Education, News

Naloxone to Be Made Available at All Culver City Unified K-12 Schools in Coming Weeks

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health providing doses of naloxone at no cost to the District in response...

The 11500 block of Pico Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Man on Scooter Throws Fire Extinguisher at Woman’s Head in West Los Angeles

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Suspect remains at large wanted for Saturday incident on Pico Boulevard A woman was hospitalized over the weekend after a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Westchester Playa Community Coalition Uses Crowdfunding Site to Pay for Legal Challenge

October 4, 2022

Read more
October 4, 2022

Over $8,300 raised by group of Westchester residents By Dolores Quintana A group of Westchester residents has appealed to the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR