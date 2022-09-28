September 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina del Rey Location Planned for Popular San Gabriel Valley Ramen Restaurant

Photo: ramenking.co

13 Los Angeles locations planned for Ramen King, including Westfield Century City and the Marina del Rey 

By Dolores Quintana

Ramen King, the Singapore based ramen restaurant, is now making inroads into the Los Angeles area. As reported by Eater Los Angeles, Ramen King opened its first location in Monterey Park in the San Gabriel Valley. 

The ramen restaurant is planning another 13 locations to open in Los Angeles in the near future including locations at the Westfield Mall in Century City and another mall location in Marina Del Rey on the Westside. 

The website says that “Our mission is to make the Japanese ramen experience part of everyone’s life” and tells the story of the chain’s founder, by saying, “Celebrity Chef Keisuke Takeda, the founder of Ramen Keisuke, is born in 1969 in Hiroshima. Fond of cooking as a child, he started his career as a chef in a French restaurant and worked there for 12 years. He then moved to a Japanese restaurant and worked for 5 years before opening ‘Bimisenryu Tanka’, a modern Japanese restaurant in 2004.

In 2005, he started his first ramen restaurant called ‘Kuro Miso Ramen’ – the first generation Keisuke Ramen. The ingredients were mixed Miso base with 7 different types of Miso and Bamboo Charcoal. His innovative take on the traditional Ramen won him legions of fans and he became a TV personality.”

The focus for this new restaurant chain will be their lobster ramen according to Eater Los Angeles.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

September 28, 2022

Read more
September 28, 2022

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, 7 to 9 p.m. Laugh ‘til you cry with your four-legged friend by your side! On...

Dr. Jane Goodall. Photo:JaneGoodall.org
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Artist Laureate Program Deadline Is in Two Weeks

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Deadline to Apply is October 10, 2022 at 5:00PM Calling all artists who live and work in Culver City! Culver...
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Seven CCHS Seniors Named National Merit Commended Students

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City High School Principal Lisa Cooper announced last week that Camille...
News

Bass Rallies With More Than 600 Angelenos, Claims to be the only Pro-Choice Democrat Running For Mayor, Rick Caruso Disagrees!

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Two weeks before ballots are mailed, hundreds sign up to volunteer for Bass  By Nick Antonicello Congresswoman Karen Bass rallied...

FBI agents, along with investigators from the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, prepare to execute one of 25 search warrants carried out in the early morning hours of January 20, 2022, as part of the Feeding Our Future fraud investigation. Photo: FBI.
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Charge for Setting up Fake Companies to Steal Over $6 Million in COVID Small Business Loans

September 27, 2022

Read more
September 27, 2022

Ramiro Da Rosa Mendes pleads  guilty to one count of wire fraud A Beverly Hills man – whose sons pleaded...

Photo: Citizen App
News, Transportation

LAFD Put Out Expo Line Fire

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

No injuries reported in Thursday afternoon incident.  The LAFD made quick work putting out a grass fire that broke out...

The area near Centinela and Mitchell. Photo: Google.
News

Cyclist Killed in Mar Vista After Being Hit by Car

September 26, 2022

Read more
September 26, 2022

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle...

Rendering: Sam Ghanouni.
News, Real Estate

Mixed-Use Development Slated to Replace Palms Laundromat

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Valley-based real estate development firm looks to bring 58 units to 3363-3371 S. Motor Avenue By Dolores Quintana At 3363-3371...

Rendering: Rios.
News, Real Estate

123,000 Square-Foot Office Campus Underway in Del Rey

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Glencoe Avenue development set to span three acres By Dolores Quintana Developer Mass Equities bought the site in 2019 with...

Rendering: Steinberg Hart.
News, Real Estate

Framing Begins for Sawtelle Mixed-Use Development

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Project will bring 51 units of housing and 939 square feet of retail to corner of Santa Monica and Barrington...

Holly Mitchel. Photo: Courtesy.
News

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell Endorses Erin Darling for Los Angeles City Council

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Mitchell becomes the latest in a long and growing list of Westside elected officials to endorse the Venice local! By...

Gil Cedill in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LA Councilman Gil Cedillo Endorses Traci Park in CD-11

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

Councilman praises Park, calls her “a fighter that will stand up for both the unhoused and housed.” California Lt. Governor...
News

Metropolitan Water District Completes Pipeline Repairs Ahead of Schedule Impacting Marina del Rey Residents

September 23, 2022

Read more
September 23, 2022

More than 4 million people affected by shutdown can now resume outdoor watering Residents and businesses in portions of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Kitten Recovered Following Traffic Stop and Arrest in Culver City

September 22, 2022

Read more
September 22, 2022

Two-week-old kitten discovered in stolen vehicle Tuesday night Culver City police officers recovered a kitten after arresting two people driving...

