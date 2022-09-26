Cyclist Killed in Mar Vista After Being Hit by Car

Man killed Sunday near Centinela and Mitchell

A man in his 60s was killed over the weekend riding his bicycle in Mar Vista.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the incident took place on Sunday around 12:30 a.m. in the area of Centinela Avenue and Mitchell Avenue. Police say the vehicle was traveling south on Centinela Avenue and the cyclist was going north when the collision occurred.

LAFD paramedics arrived at the scene and rushed the man to the hospital where he later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision.

According to the LAPD, the driver stayed on the scene of the collision and cooperated with investigators.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has not released the identity of the victim yet. The LAPD did note that he appeared to be in his 60s.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.