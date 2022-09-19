September 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pair Charged With Burglary of Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista Home

Rep. Karen Bass in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Patricio Munoz,  Juan Espinoza charged in connection to September 9 robbery

Two men were charged last week for breaking into the home of U.S. Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and stealing guns.

Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.

“Cash, electronics and other valuables were not,” said Bass of the incident. “It’s unnerving and, unfortunately, it’s something that far too many Angelenos have faced.”

The guns stolenwere registered. Bass said she purchased the guns years ago for personal protection.

On September 9, the two defendants are accused of breaking into the Baldwin Vista home and taking two handguns. They fled and were later arrested.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAFD/Harry Garvin
News

17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation By Sam Catanzaro 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire...
News

Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 19, 2022

Read more
September 19, 2022

Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation By Sam Catanzaro Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department...

Rendering: California Landmark Group
News, Real Estate

Palms 3838 Apartment Expansion Takes Shape

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

California Landmark Group development will bring 42 units of housing to Venice Boulevard By Dolores Quintana California Landmark Group (CLG)...

Rendering: TCA Architects
News, Real Estate

Carmel Partners Looking to Bring 136 Unit Apartment to Sawtelle

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

By Dolores Quintana  A new development could be on the way near the Metro Expo/Bundy station in the future if...

Crystal Litz. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Opinion

Handicapping the “Big Four” Races Facing Westside Voters and the Rest of LA This November!

September 16, 2022

Read more
September 16, 2022

Political Consultant & Strategist Crystal M. Litz offers her insight and take on the LA Mayoral Campaign, the Race in...
News, Upbeat Beat

Join Heal the Bay for the World’s Largest Cleanup Event This Weekend

September 15, 2022

Read more
September 15, 2022

September 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at more than 35 coastal, inland, L.A. River, and underwater sites Submitted...

Scott Quinn Berket. Photo: FBI.
Crime, News

Beverly Hills Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Attempting to Hire Hitman to Kill Woman He Briefly Dated

September 15, 2022

Read more
September 15, 2022

Scott Quinn Berkett sentence to five years in federal prison A Beverly Hills man was sentenced this week to 60...

Photo: Facebook (@Popeyes).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Popeyes Coming to Westfield Culver City

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

January opening slated for chain By Dolores Quintana Popeyes Chicken is coming to the Westfield Culver City Mall in January...
News

LA County Sheriff’s Department Executes Search Warrant on Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Kuehl calls corruption investigation “bogus” By Sam Catanzaro  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday executed a search warrant on...
News, Upbeat Beat

Mar Vista Chamber of Commerce Merges With Venice Chamber of Commerce

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Merger will give members greater opportunities to network  The Venice Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome members of the...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of August on Record

September 14, 2022

Read more
September 14, 2022

Third straight month of record-low water use for Angelenos  Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday announced that Angelenos have achieved the all-time...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Culver City Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After Vehicle Pursuit and K9 Deployment

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

Suspect arrested September 1 after holding up people at Chase Bank ATM A man was arrested by Culver City police...

U.S. Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles/Long Beach terminates voyage of an illegal charter vessel Beirut, near Marina Del Rey, Calif., Sept. 3, 2022. Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Hunter Schnabel.
News

Coast Guard Terminates the Voyage of an Illegal Charter Vessel in Marina Del Rey

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

A 58-foot pleasure craft named Beirut was boarded by the joint task force while it was cruising September 3  By...

Eric Watts. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Arrest Man Responsible for Multiple Robberies Totaling Over $100,000 in Losses

September 12, 2022

Read more
September 12, 2022

Eric Watts charged with six counts of robbery for spree of local incidents Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detectives have...
Dining, Food & Drink, Local Business Spotlight, News

‘You’ll Swear It’s Real’: Plant-Based Burger Joint Honeybee Burger Offers Fresh Take on Veganism to Angelenos

September 10, 2022

Read more
September 10, 2022

By Susan Payne No actual honey. More than burgers.  A California restaurant is on a mission to make plant-based food...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR