September 9, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Flag Ceremony Held to Honor LA County Lifeguard Derek Traeger

September 6 held at the Venice Lifeguard station

By Dolores Quintana

On September 6, the Los Angeles County Fire Department held a flag ceremony to honor the life and career of Ocean Lifeguard Derek Traeger of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division who served the County of Los Angeles for six years. 

The ceremony was held at the Venice Lifeguard station, A23, where Traeger served much his time with the department. Traeger had last been assigned to the north portion of Santa Monica beach. 

After a presentation from uniformed officers of the LA Fire Department Honor Guard and a short prayer, Lifeguard Traeger was eulogized by the ranking member of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. He said, praising Traeger’s service, “it is in these small images taken far and wide in rapid bursts of the camera’s shutter, wherever it happened to land, that we see Derek Traeger. When I say that Derek lived with abandon, I say that he is the man his family raised and, in so far as it is possible for a man to abandon self for focus on others.” 

Six uniformed members of the LA County Fire Department lowered the station’s flag and reverently folded it while the speaker detailed the meaning of the flag folding ceremony. After a salute to the flag, it was presented to Traeger’s parents. After the moving presentation, a bagpipe player from the Los Angeles County Pipes and Drums played a rendition of Amazing Grace while three fire float boats sprayed ocean water into the air in tribute. Finally, a Lifeguard rescue vehicle sounded the vehicle siren one last time in tribute.

Derek Traeger died on August 14 in a motorcycle collision. In a statement, the Los Angeles Country Fire Department said, “OL Traeger understood better than most what it means to wear the red trunks. His passion for life, art, the ocean, and his lifeguard family was evident in every moment he lived.”

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority Releases 2022 Homeless Count Results

September 8, 2022

Read more
September 8, 2022

Results show a small increase countywide in homeless and a decrease on the Westside By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles...

Photo: Facebook (@Kiriko Sushi Sawtelle Los Angeles).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Longtime Sawtelle Sushi Restaurant Closes Permanently

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Kiriko Sushi closes for good after 23 years of business By Dolores Quintana On August 28, Sawtelle’s venerable Kiriko Sushi...

Photo: Instagram (@chicken_beeratl).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Ludacris Opening LAX Location of Chicken+Beer Restaurant

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

The new LAX location will be located in Terminal 3 By Dolores Quintana Rapper and actor Ludacris will be opening...

Photo: Instagram (@robertaspizza).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City Pizzeria Continues Expansion

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Roberta’s Pizza opens in Sportsman’s Lodge By Dolores Quintana Roberta’s Pizza is a Brooklyn-based pizzeria that has been a staple...

Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Family Demands Answers After Daughter Killed by Drunk Driver in Vista Del Mar

September 7, 2022

Read more
September 7, 2022

Suspect in June 12 incident had also been arrested for DUI just a few months prior The family of a...
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Seeks Options for Fully Funding Department of Animal Services Amidst Staff Shortage

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Two shelters in the City remain inoperable due to staff shortage Councilmember Koretz recently introduced a motion calling for a...

Samba de Duas. Photo: City of Culver City.
News

Enjoy the Last Days of Summer in Downtown Culver City!

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

Love Local in Downtown Culver City on September 10th! Summer isn’t over yet! Enjoy it’s final days in Downtown Culver...
Education, News

Culver High Students Earn Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs

September 6, 2022

Read more
September 6, 2022

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications  Eight...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles Rental Prices Drop Despite Upward Trend In Most Of The United States

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Could This Mean A Downward Trend Of Rental Prices On The Way?  By Dolores Quintana Rental prices in the United...

Photo: Lumen West LA
News

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA...

Photo: Compass.com
News

Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood By Dolores Quintana While it might not have as famous a name...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana  The Cinema Foundation...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Go Go Bird Chef Opens New Fine Dining Restaurant

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

Gunsmoke Restaurant In Hollywood Is Based On Nikkei Cuisine  Chef Brandon Kida, owner of Go Go Bird and Go Go...

Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program Application Deadline Approaches

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Applications Are Due By September 16 By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program offers grants to non-profit...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR