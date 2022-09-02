September 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Lumen West LA In Sawtelle In Final Stages Of Construction

Photo: Lumen West LA

The Rebranded Trident Center Office Complex Was Due In August

Located at 11355 W. Olympic Boulevard, The Lumen West LA complex is nearly complete. The former Trident Center Office Complex in Sawtell has been redeveloped and renovated by McCarthy Cook and Northwood Investors as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles.. 

Originally built in the 1980s, the complex is bordered by Corinth Avenue, Mississippi Avenue, Olympic Boulevard and Perdue Avenue. The renovation of the 10-story building with 300,000 square feet of office space has added a glass exterior and 115,000 square feet of additional office space to the structure with a series of connecting structures between the twin towers. The structure came with a parking lot that can accommodate 2,000 vehicles. 

Edward Cook III of McCarthy Cook & Company said in a statement, quoted by Urbanize Los Angeles, “The vision for Lumen was a natural-light infused workplace with unrivaled outdoor amenities and services to inspire creative employers to attract and retain a creative workforce in a holistic campus environment that enhances health, wellness, collaboration, and company culture. In a city where tech, media, and entertainment intersect, Lumen provides a place where creative people can thrive.”

Lumen was designed by Gensler and the design adds outdoor open space underneath bridged sections built between the buildings. The outdoor space is 65,000 square feet of private space for companies in the building and that would allow for events in a 2,200 square foot event space.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Three Dollar Tickets To All Films On September 3 At Participating Theatre Chains Like AMC

September 2, 2022

Read more
September 2, 2022

National Theatre Day Brings Amazing Ticket Price To Film Fans For First Run Films By Dolores Quintana  The Cinema Foundation...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Go Go Bird Chef Opens New Fine Dining Restaurant

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

Gunsmoke Restaurant In Hollywood Is Based On Nikkei Cuisine  Chef Brandon Kida, owner of Go Go Bird and Go Go...

Photo: Wonho Lee
Dining, News

Michelin Guide Adds Five Westside Restaurants To Their List

September 1, 2022

Read more
September 1, 2022

The Westside Is Well Represented Among 18 New Additions By Dolores Quintana  The Michelin Guide has decided to announce 18...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program Application Deadline Approaches

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Applications Are Due By September 16 By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program offers grants to non-profit...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Breathe: LA County’s Guaranteed Income Program Has Officially Begun

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Pilot Program Gives 1,000 Selected Residents Guaranteed Monthly Income By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles has taken a major step forward...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Extreme Weather Warning Issued As Intense Heatwave Coming This Week

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Late Season Heatwave Predicted To Last Until Sunday By Dolores Quintana  The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Covid 19 Has Reduced Life Expectancy In California By At Least Two Years

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

People Of Color Disproportionately And More Seriously Affected By Dolores Quintana While many might believe that the pandemic is over,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Karen Bass Has Double Digit Lead Over Rick Caruso In New Poll

August 30, 2022

Read more
August 30, 2022

Upcoming Runoff Election Coming In November By Dolores Quintana  A new poll released last week from UC Berkeley Governmental Studies...
News, Real Estate

Proposed Bill Could Lower The Number Of Renter’s Application Fees Potential Tenants Pay

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Reusable Tenant Screening Reports Could Mean Relief For Potential Tenants  In Los Angeles, the difficult and high-priced rental market has...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Home Prices In Southern California Have Dropped And May Continue Falling

August 27, 2022

Read more
August 27, 2022

Higher Mortgage Rates Are A Factor  Mortgage rates have continued to rise as Southern California heads closer to the Fall...

LAPD SWAT taking part in an exercise in April 2015. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

LAPD Policy on Military Equipment Is Passed by Los Angeles City Council

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Final vote set for next week By Dolores Quintana AB 481, which was signed into law by Governor Newsom in...
News

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

August 26, 2022

Read more
August 26, 2022

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now...

Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Puts Out Baldwin Hills Fire

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

One-story commercial building goes up in flames Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews knocked down a fire that broke out...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR