Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale

Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

By Dolores Quintana

While it might not have as famous a name as some neighborhood’s in the Westside’s most wealthy neighborhoods, Trousdale Estates is one of the most sought-after addresses among those in the know. Gorgeous views with a stunning estate make this for one of the most beautiful homes on the market today.

The owner of 911 Loma Vista Drive has listed the property for sale for $25,9 million. The listing agent’s website describes the estate and says, “Located in the heart of Trousdale Estates sits a two-acre promontory, tucked between lush landscape with explosive views. As you enter through the private gates, you are met by an oversized motor court that showcases the single-story, 11,000 square-foot primary residence, with grandfathered 18-foot roof pitches, 5 bedrooms and 9 baths. Additionally, a detached guest house which includes 3 beds, 2 baths, a kitchen, dining room and living room. Being one of the largest properties in Trousdale, not only is it primed for a turnkey buyer, but has the potential to be a world-class development site.”

The property also features an oversized motor court, pool, two hot tubs, and a basketball court.

Aaron Kirman, Weston Littlefield and Alex Howe of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing and you can check out that listing here.