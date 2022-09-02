September 5, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Largest Property In Trousdale Estates Has Been Listed For Sale

Photo: Compass.com

Two-acre Estate Located In Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

By Dolores Quintana

While it might not have as famous a name as some neighborhood’s in the Westside’s most wealthy neighborhoods, Trousdale Estates is one of the most sought-after addresses among those in the know. Gorgeous views with a stunning estate make this for one of the most beautiful homes on the market today. 

The owner of 911 Loma Vista Drive has listed the property for sale for $25,9 million. The listing agent’s website describes the estate and says, “Located in the heart of Trousdale Estates sits a two-acre promontory, tucked between lush landscape with explosive views. As you enter through the private gates, you are met by an oversized motor court that showcases the single-story, 11,000 square-foot primary residence, with grandfathered 18-foot roof pitches, 5 bedrooms and 9 baths. Additionally, a detached guest house which includes 3 beds, 2 baths, a kitchen, dining room and living room. Being one of the largest properties in Trousdale, not only is it primed for a turnkey buyer, but has the potential to be a world-class development site.”

The property also features an oversized motor court, pool, two hot tubs, and a basketball court.

Aaron Kirman, Weston Littlefield and Alex Howe of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing and you can check out that listing here.

in News
