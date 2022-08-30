The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program Application Deadline Approaches

Applications Are Due By September 16

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program offers grants to non-profit performing arts organizations, based in Los Angeles County, for music, dance and theatre. The deadline to apply for the grant is approaching on September 16. The Cultural Affairs Commission and the Culver City Council administrate the Performing Arts Grant Program which is designed to support arts organizations and bring distinguished cultural programming to Culver City. The amount of grant funding available is dependent upon the total deposits made into the City’s Cultural Trust Fund each fiscal year.

You can go here to learn more about the program and apply.

In addition to the City’s Cultural Trust Fund, the Performing Arts Grant Program is supported by contributions from Sony Pictures Entertainment and Culver City Arts Foundation.

According to the website, “Performances must take place in an ADA-compliant building or facility that is wholly or partially located in Culver City or under the purview of the City of Culver City or is assigned a USPS zip code of 90230 or 90232. Please note that you are not limited to the venues or dates on these lists.” and a list of venues within the city are available on the website.

For questions about the grant program, please email Lee Lawlor at cultural.affairs@culvercity.org or call (310) 253-5772