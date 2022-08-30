Karen Bass Has Double Digit Lead Over Rick Caruso In New Poll

Upcoming Runoff Election Coming In November

By Dolores Quintana

A new poll released last week from UC Berkeley Governmental Studies that was sponsored by the Los Angeles Times shows that mayoral candidate Karen Bass has increased her lead over rival Rick Caruso by 12 points as reported by The Los Angeles Times. 1,746 registered voters were polled by UC Berkeley Governmental Studies between August 9 and August 15 and Bass’ lead rose from the 7% lead that Bass had over Caruso in the primary in June to a double-digit lead.

According to The Los Angeles Times, 49% of those polled had a favorable view of Bass in comparison to Caruso’s 35% of those polled who viewed him favorably. Bass was viewed as unfavorable by only 22% of those polled while Caruso was viewed unfavorably by 40% of those polled.

Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll said, as quoted by The Los Angeles Times, “The favorable-unfavorable comparison between the two candidates is really striking.”

When the poll asked what the most important qualities for a candidate to have, respondents said, according to The Los Angeles Times, 75% wanted a candidate with previous political experience, which favors Bass, 71% wanted a candidate who was progressive, which also favors Bass, 72% wanted a candidate that would protect abortion rights. 77% of those polled want a candidate that is tough on crime. It is not known which candidate would be favored by those respondents who favored a candidate who they consider to be tough on crime.