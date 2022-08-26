August 26, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Public Health Expands Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility

Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days now eligible

By Dolores Quintana 

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency because of the rising cases of Monkeypox in the state of California as of August 1, 2022 in an effort to bolster the state’s vaccination efforts. 

Governor Newsom said, in a press release, “California is working urgently across all levels of government to slow the spread of monkeypox, leveraging our robust testing, contact tracing and community partnerships strengthened during the pandemic to ensure that those most at risk are our focus for vaccines, treatment and outreach.“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk, and stand with the LGBTQ community-fighting stigmatization.”

California’s Department of Health Monkeypox data page shows that Los Angeles County has 1,349 cases of Monkeypox as of August 25, a total that includes cases in Pasadena and Long Beach. Orange County has 106 cases, Riverside has 137 cases, San Bernardino has 37 cases and Ventura County has 17 cases currently. 

As of August 22, The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has expanded the eligibility for Los Angeles residents to receive both doses of the vaccine to prevent Monkeypox per their press release. 

To be eligible to receive the vaccine under this new criteria, you must attest to being part of certain groups in high-risk categories:

  • Gay or bisexual men and transgender people who had:
    • Multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days; OR
    • (NEW) Skin-to-skin or intimate contact (e.g., kissing, hugging) with persons at large venues or events in the past 14 days
  • (NEW) Persons of any gender or sexual orientation who engaged in commercial and/or transactional sex in the past 14 days (e.g., sex in exchange for money, shelter, food, and other goods or needs)

Of course, residents who are immunocompromised, including those with advanced or uncontrolled HIV, may be at high risk for severe disease and will be prioritized for vaccination and residents who meet the prior criteria: a gay or bisexual man or a transgender person and who were diagnosed with gonorrhea or early syphilis in the past 12 months, are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), or had anonymous sex or sex with multiple partners within the past 21 days in a commercial sex venue or other venues are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can register here

If you have already received your first dose 28 days ago, you should contact your provider to schedule an appointment for the second dose or if you registered through the Public Health registration system and were vaccinated at a Public Health location will receive a second text message when their second dose is due with instructions on where to receive their second dose. You must get the second dose of the vaccine without which the vaccine is not fully effective.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@HolyCowBBQ).
Dining, News

Westside BBQ Joint Expanding to Redondo Beach

August 25, 2022

Read more
August 25, 2022

Holy Cow BBQ opening in the South Bay at the end of the month By Dolores Quintana Holy Cow BBQ...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

LAFD Puts Out Baldwin Hills Fire

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

One-story commercial building goes up in flames Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews knocked down a fire that broke out...

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles’ office. Photo: House & Robertson Architects, Inc.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Legal Aid Providers Awarded $1.1 Million in Grants to Improve Pro Bono Services

August 24, 2022

Read more
August 24, 2022

Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA) will receive $383,696 The Legal Services Corporation (LSC) announced last week that it...

Artists Cauleen Smith (left) and Cole Sternberg (right) created entirely new flags that comment on the power that flags represent, respectively as a tool of colonization and as a reflection of a society’s ethics and values. Photos: wendemuseum.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

Wende Museum Holding ‘Flag For Our Times’ Competition

August 23, 2022

Read more
August 23, 2022

Deadline for submissions is August 28, 2022 by 11:59 p.m The Wende Museum is calling for artistic flag design submissions...
News, Upbeat Beat

CCUSD Staff and Teachers Return to School With Inspirational Kickoff Event

August 23, 2022

Read more
August 23, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District  Culver City Unified School District teachers, staff and administrators kicked off the...

Derek Traeger (left) passed away August 15 in a car crash while on duty. Photo: Los Angeles County Lifeguards (Twitter).
News

Local Los Angeles County Lifeguard Dies in Car Crash

August 23, 2022

Read more
August 23, 2022

Derek Traeger passes away  By Dolores Quintana The social media accounts of the Los Angeles County Lifeguards announced the active...

Chance the Rapper. Photo: Facebook (Lori Burns)
News

Dog Goes Blind After Suspected Oxycodone Overdose in Santa Monica’s Palisades Park

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

August 14 incident leaves dog “Chance the Rapper” blind By Dolores Quintana Lori Burns, a resident of Calabasas, California, took...

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey. Photo: Facebook.
News

Ritz-Carlton Ordered to Pay $535,000 in Environmental Lawsuit

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Marina del Rey location included in lawsuit  By Dolores Quintana A civil judgment against the Delaware-based hotelier Ritz Carlton was...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Real Estate

Zebra Construction Takes on Balcony Laws

August 22, 2022

Read more
August 22, 2022

Company growth attributed to trust, old school values By Susan Payne Every building with 3 or more units in the...

Breakwater Apartments in Marina del Rey. Photo: COE Architecture
News, Real Estate

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

News, Real Estate

Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

250 Apartments Planned Across the Street From Sony Pictures

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Mixed-use development slated for Washington and Motor By Dolores Quintana A mixed-use development featuring 250 apartments and retail is planned...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Crime, News

Meth Pipe on Seat of Stolen Motorcycle Leads to Arrest in Culver City

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

CCPD training officer and his trainee make arrest Tuesday A person was arrested in Culver City this week after police...

Flood waters surging over the Oroville Dam spillway in California and damaging the surrounding channel on Feb. 11, 2017. Photo: William Croyle/California Department of Water Resources.
News

Scientists From UCLA Find Catastrophic Megastorm Now Twice as Likely to Happen in California

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Disaster that would likely cost $1 trillion, study finds By Dolores Quintana Climate scientists from UCLA and the National Center...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR