CCUSD Staff and Teachers Return to School With Inspirational Kickoff Event

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Culver City Unified School District teachers, staff and administrators kicked off the 2022-2023 school year with a special Welcome Back event last Monday morning that included an inspirational message from keynote speaker Dr. Kikanza Nuri-Roberts, who encouraged educators to “Make a Difference One Conversation at a Time.”

The event also recognized the District’s Teacher of the Year, Robyn Johnson of Farragut Elementary School; Classified Employee of the Year, Jo’Nellia Guinn of Culver City High School; and Management Employee of the Year, Alva Diaz, who is the Assistant Director of Financial Services (all pictured above).

Teachers and staff were treated to breakfast and given T-shirt emblazoned with Superintendent Quoc Tran’s vision for the future. He shared his vision with the CCUSD family, saying that it includes everything from a focus on sustainability, equity and inclusion to a commitment to the arts and technology.

Attendees also heard from Board of Education Vice President Paula Amezola,CCFT President Ray Long and ACE President Debbie Hamme. Robert Quinn, CCUSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, provided an upbeat financial report; and the District’s new Assistant Superintendent of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jennifer Smith, spoke about putting DEI at the forefront.

All told, it was an uplifting, inspirational way for teachers, administrators and staff to kick off the new year!