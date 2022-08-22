August 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

“Bringing Barcelona’s “Superblocks” to Los Angeles?”

A Los Angeles City Councilmember is calling for a pilot program that would recreate Barcelona’s pedestrian-centric “Superblocks” to Los Angeles. Learn more in this video made possible by the L.A Marathon.

in Real Estate, Video
Related Posts
Breakwater Apartments in Marina del Rey. Photo: COE Architecture
News, Real Estate

Tenants of Marina del Rey Apartments Sue Landlord Over Background Checks

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Complaint claims REIT conducts investigative reports without disclosures By Dolores Quintana Equity Residential faces another lawsuit, this time it is...
News, Real Estate

What Are The Priciest Westside Neighborhoods?

August 20, 2022

Read more
August 20, 2022

Forbes report lists Brentwood as most expensive, followed by Beverly Crest and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana While Los Angeles’...

News, Real Estate

Permanent Homeless Shelter Slated for West LA Armory

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Three-story building would include 167 beds By Dolores Quintana A permanent homeless shelter with 167 beds is being planned at...

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.
News, Real Estate

250 Apartments Planned Across the Street From Sony Pictures

August 19, 2022

Read more
August 19, 2022

Mixed-use development slated for Washington and Motor By Dolores Quintana A mixed-use development featuring 250 apartments and retail is planned...
Food & Drink, Video

New Organic Street Food Restaurant Opens on Venice Boardwalk

August 18, 2022

Read more
August 18, 2022

Pachamama restaurant just opened on the Venice boardwalk offering organic “street” food including vegan-friendly options. .Video sponsored by The Bike Shop.
Video, Wellness

Local Yarn Artist Creates Public Art From Recycled Materials

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Local crochet artist London Kaye is creating public art displays across the Westside and helping others express their artistic talents...
Video

What’s Your Favorite Local Business? Vote Now!

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Voting is now open for the annual Best of Awards!* Voting is a great way to help your favorite local...
Video

First Nationally Televised Pickleball Championship Hosted in Pacific Palisades

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Over the weekend the world’s best pickleball players competed at the Skechers Invitational Summer Championships hosted at the Riviera Country...
Real Estate, Video

Passenger Cars Arrive for LAX’s Automated People Mover

August 15, 2022

Read more
August 15, 2022

The first passenger cars have arrived at LAX that will be part of the airport’s automated people mover. .Video brought to...

11312 W. Idaho Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed...

Photo: Loopnet
News, Real Estate

Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

$941 thousand per square foot on sale By Dolores Quintana The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
Video

‘Shakespeare in the Park’ presents free family friendly show “As Boo Like It”

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

The Actors Gang presents “As Boo Like It” a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare play. This free community event...
Food & Drink, Video

Hip Italian Restaurant for Fresh Cuisine and Fine Dining

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Piccolo Ristorante offers a tranquil high-end dining experience showcasing fresh ingredients made on-site by Michelin-rated Chef Antonio Muré. Learn more...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR