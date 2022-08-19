August 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

250 Apartments Planned Across the Street From Sony Pictures

Rendering: Kevin Tsai Architecture.

Mixed-use development slated for Washington and Motor

By Dolores Quintana

A mixed-use development featuring 250 apartments and retail is planned for across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City. 

The Guo Rui Group (GRP) of Hong Kong and California Landmark Group (CLG) have stepped into developing a new mixed-use building complex in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The new development will be located at 10375 and 10401 Washington Boulevard and the two buildings will contain a total of 250 residential apartments and street-level retail space. The development will have an underground parking garage for all the many people expected to live and shop in the space and will sit on the corner of Washington and Motor. 

10375 Washington is the Guo Rui Group’s building and will soar seven stories with 139 apartments, divided between studio, one and two-bedroom units which will sit above 140 underground parking spaces and 2,000 square feet of retail space on the ground level. GRP applied for Transit Oriented Communities incentives to allow for the height of the building which would normally violate local zoning rules. The agreement means that GRP must reserve 14 of the apartments in the building as extremely low-income level affordable housing. The building will be designed by Kevin Tsai Architecture and is of the popular contemporary low-rise style with a podium courtyard and a U-shaped footprint that wraps around the courtyard. 

CLG’s development at 10401 Washington Boulevard is a redevelopment of the space that was formerly the BTS Thrift Store. This building will be even larger with eight stories but only 112 apartments and 2,000 square feet of ground-level retail space and a 71-space parking lot. CLG also applied for and was granted Transit Oriented Communities incentives which require the developer to set aside 15 of the units as affordable housing at the extremely low-income level.

in News, Real Estate
