August 18, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Goop Superfina Opening Westside Ghost Kitchen

Gwyneth Paltrow coming to Santa Monica August 31

By Dolores Quintana

Goop Founder Gwyneth Paltrow has added another arm to her growing business in Los Angeles with the addition of Goop Superfina, a ghost kitchen run restaurant, that specializes in pizza and pasta dishes, gluten free of course, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The Goop Superfina ghost kitchen is currently open in Studio City and will come to Santa Monica staring on August 31. 

Chef Kim Floresca, formerly of renowned El Bulli in Spain, Per Se, and the Restaurant at Meadowood, and VP, Culinary at Goop, is the chef who is creating the dishes at Goop Superfina, which are described as good, clean food for everyone on the restaurant’s website. The pizza is of the square, thin crust variety, 12×12 inches. Each of the pizza selections have cute names like Pepperoni Potts, named after Paltrow’s character Pepper Potts in the Iron Man films, California Love, a kale centric take on pizza and Living On The Veg, the vegetarian pie selection among others. The pepperoni used on the pizza is Zoe’s Pepperoni, which is uncured and nitrate free. 

There are three pasta options: GP’s Turkey Bolognese, made with free range, nitrate free turkey, Classic spaghetti with tomato and basil and pesto pasta, made with Roasted sunflower seeds, basil, lemon, marinated-and-blistered tomatoes and Penne, No Vodka, which is described as their alcohol free take on penne alla vodka with Calabrian chili and parmesan.

You can also find sides, turkey meatballs, roasted mushrooms and broccolini as well as a large selection of salads, naturally. All of the salad dressings that are “made in-house marked GCC are goop Certified Clean (no processed sugars, processed foods, gluten, dairy, peanuts, or preservatives).” The salad menu includes the not so simple salad, the little gem caesar salad, arugula salad, Mama Lil’s caesar, which is differentiated from the little gem caesar with the addition of watermelon radish. 

Dessert choices are almond flour coco chocolate chip cookies and (ooey, gooey) dark chocolate brownies.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram (Go Go Bird).
Dining, News

Chicken Tender Festival Coming to Beverly Hills This Weekend

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

Tenderfest happening at the Wallis Annenberg Center this Saturday By Dolores Quintana  Tenderfest is coming to Beverly Hills at the...

Photo: Facebook (@theredchickz).
Dining, News

Popular Fried Chicken Restaurant Coming to Culver City

August 17, 2022

Read more
August 17, 2022

10100 Venice Boulevard location panned for The Red Chick By Dolores Quintana The Red Chickz is coming to Culver City...
News, Upbeat Beat

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace Hosts Dog-Friendly Comedy Show to Support Animal Rescue

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, 6 to 8:30 p.m.  at Wallis Annenberg PetSpace in Playa Vista Come, sit, stay, and laugh...

Photos: Candance Pilgram-Simmons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Leadership Culver City Seeks Applicants For 3rd Annual Program

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Program aims to encourage greater participation in civic affairs By Staff Writer After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID...

The scene of a fatal Venice Boulevard hit-and-run. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News, Transportation

Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

August 15 incident kills 35-year-old man By Staff Writer The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a...

Photo: Facebook (@DowntownCulverCity).
News, Upbeat Beat

Third Wednesdays Hosts Final Event in Downtown Culver City

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

A Taste of Summer Ends on Wednesday evening, August 17 with Tropical Staycation theme The Downtown Business Association (DBA) of...
News

Los Angeles Officials Propose Outright Citywide Ban on Oil Drilling

August 16, 2022

Read more
August 16, 2022

Ordinance would prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out existing extraction operations Last week the Los Angeles City...

11312 W. Idaho Avenue. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Bonin Targets Sawtelle Parking Lot for Community Space

August 13, 2022

Read more
August 13, 2022

11312 W. Idaho Avenue parking lot subject of City Council motion By Dolores Quintana City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed...

Photo: Loopnet
News, Real Estate

Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

$941 thousand per square foot on sale By Dolores Quintana The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
News

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Arrest Man Posed as Amazon Driver for Attempting to Sell Stolen Merchandise

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Sam Catanzaro A man was recently arrested outside the Westfield Culver City mall for impersonating an Amazon delivery person...

Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Representatives for actress say Heche “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive” By Sam Catanzaro...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR