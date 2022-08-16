August 17, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Third Wednesdays Hosts Final Event in Downtown Culver City

Photo: Facebook (@DowntownCulverCity).

A Taste of Summer Ends on Wednesday evening, August 17 with Tropical Staycation theme

The Downtown Business Association (DBA) of Culver City presents the final event of Third Wednesdays, so don’t miss out! 

You know how it works -participating businesses create spiked or virgin cocktails and serve up tastes to the summer crowds as they enjoy a “staycation” on the streets of Downtown Culver City.

Visitors create their own self-guided tour using the free “Passport” provided by the Downtown Business Association. The event will also feature live music by Neptune Cocktail next to Town Plaza near The Culver Hotel, and Island Rhythms near Starbucks across from City Hall. Look for the green, white and yellow balloons to identify participating businesses, and collectible stickers for participants.

August’s featured drink is Tropical Staycation Punch – both alcoholic and virgin drinks available.

This event is free and open to the public. Check out the DTCC website at DowntownCulverCity.com for participating businesses and map.

