August 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or Green line from its current terminus at Redondo Beach Station to the Torrance Transit Center which is currently under construction. 

Metro Los Angeles’ page on this proposed extension lists these potential improvements to service to improve customer experience.

  • Improve mobility in the South Bay by introducing frequent, reliable transit services to meet growing transportation needs.
  • Enhance the regional transit network by providing more direct connections from South Bay to regional destinations, including LAX, future Inglewood Clippers Arena and Hollywood Park Stadium, West Los Angeles and Downtown Los Angeles.
  • Provide more direct connections from the South Bay to regional destinations​.
  • Provide an alternative mode of transportation for commuters currently using congested arterials and I-405 in the project study area​
  • Improve transit accessibility for South Bay community residents.
  • Reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions by making transit a more viable transportation choice​.

This potential extension would include two stations and be a segment that would stretch four and a half miles of track. It would provide Metro customers with an alternative to the heavily traveled and frequently congested I-405 corridor while connecting the Metro Rail A or Blue train and the future Crenshaw/LAX airport lines. 

If you would like to watch the Metro presentation and take part in the community conversation about this proposed project, you have three more opportunities to attend, either online via Zoom or in person in the cities of Torrance and Lawndale. The Zoom meeting will take place on Monday, August 15. You can also learn more about the proposed project by visiting the Metro Story Map on the subject here

The project has three options:

Metro Railroad Right-of-Way (ROW) Alignment, Elevated/Street Level Option which begins at the existing Redondo Beach Marine Station and follows the existing railroad right-of-way in an elevated or above street level configuration before transitioning to run at-grade south of 162 nd  Street.

Metro Railroad Right-of-Way (ROW) Alignment, Trench/Below-Grade Option would begin transitioning from the elevated structure at the existing Redondo Beach Marine Station to an open-air trench or below street level to cross under seven streets between Inglewood Avenue and 170th Street. The trench option would transition to the street level to cross over Artesia Boulevard, Grant Avenue then cross under 182nd Street in a trench and rise back at grade to cross over Hawthorne Boulevard.

Hawthorne Boulevard Alignment, Elevated would begin at the existing Redondo Beach Station and leave the Metro right-of-way to parallel I-405 between Inglewood Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard. Around 162nd Street, it would turn onto Hawthorne Boulevard and continue south before rejoining the railroad right-of-way near 190th Street. 

Two of the proposals would have stations at the Redondo Beach Transit Center and Torrance Transit Center while the Hawthorne Boulevard Alignment, Elevated would have stations at the South Bay Galleria and Torrance Transit Center.

Online meeting via Zoom

  • Monday, August 15, 11am–1:00 pm
  • To join visit: bit.ly/cletmtg
  • Phone: 877 853 5247 (toll free)
  • Meeting ID: 884 3340 6820

City of Torrance

  • Tuesday, August 16, 6–8:00 pm
  • Torrance Cultural Arts Center
  • Toyota Meeting Hall
  • 3330 Civic Center Dr
  • Torrance, CA 90503

City of Lawndale

  • Wednesday, August 17, 6:30–8:30 pm
  • Leuzinger High School, Gym
  • 4118 W Rosecrans Av
  • Lawndale, CA 90260
in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Arrest Man Posed as Amazon Driver for Attempting to Sell Stolen Merchandise

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Sam Catanzaro A man was recently arrested outside the Westfield Culver City mall for impersonating an Amazon delivery person...

Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Representatives for actress say Heche “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive” By Sam Catanzaro...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Instagram (@popsbagelsla).
Dining, News

Culver City Bagel Shop Offering Challah Bread on Friday

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Pop’s Bagels now baking Challah By Dolores Quintana A Culver City bagel shop is now baking Challah bread every Friday. ...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Culver City Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Westside Today’s annual Best of Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

The Chase Bank located at 5770 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Culver City Bank Sees Another Armed Robbery of Patron Withdrawing Cash From ATM

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Person robbed of $400 following August 8 incident By Sam Catanzaro For the second time in recent weeks, a person...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR