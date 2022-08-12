August 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Former Fox Hills Plaza Mall Sells for $56 Million

Photo: Loopnet

$941 thousand per square foot on sale

By Dolores Quintana

The former Fox Hills Plaza Mall has finally been sold to a new buyer for $56 million as reported by The Real Deal.com

A division of company M.C. Strauss was the seller and the property, at 6221-99 Bristol Plaza Parkway, and the property was purchased by Henry Shahery’s Bristol Parkway Propco. Judging by the name of the company, it sounds like the company’s main purpose is the purchase and possible development of this specific property. The sale was originally reported by The Los Angeles Business Journal.

The deal was off-market and the purchase price and cost Bristol Parkway Propco $941 thousand per square foot. 

To show how much prices have increased throughout the years, M.C. Strauss originally bought the property for $2 million dollars in 1976 and has held onto the property, running the mall on the site for decades before its closure. The sale was one that took a lot of time and effort to close as escrow reportedly began in 2016.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Time to Crack Down on Vacant Homes’ Owners

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist ​​There is no doubt California has a housing shortage. That’s fact even in the wake of...
News, Real Estate

Metro To Hold Community Meetings About Potential Green Line Extension

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Metro is holding a series of public meetings to discuss extending the Metro C or...
News

Anne Heche Dies Following Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Actress dies at 53 due to injuries sustained in August 5 crash By Sam Catanzaro Anne Heche has died at...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
News

Culver City Police Arrest Man Posed as Amazon Driver for Attempting to Sell Stolen Merchandise

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

By Sam Catanzaro A man was recently arrested outside the Westfield Culver City mall for impersonating an Amazon delivery person...

Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Representatives for actress say Heche “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive” By Sam Catanzaro...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Instagram (@popsbagelsla).
Dining, News

Culver City Bagel Shop Offering Challah Bread on Friday

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Pop’s Bagels now baking Challah By Dolores Quintana A Culver City bagel shop is now baking Challah bread every Friday. ...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Culver City Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Westside Today’s annual Best of Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

The Chase Bank located at 5770 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Culver City Bank Sees Another Armed Robbery of Patron Withdrawing Cash From ATM

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Person robbed of $400 following August 8 incident By Sam Catanzaro For the second time in recent weeks, a person...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR