August 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Arrest Man Posed as Amazon Driver for Attempting to Sell Stolen Merchandise

Photo: Culver City Police Department

By Sam Catanzaro

A man was recently arrested outside the Westfield Culver City mall for impersonating an Amazon delivery person and attempting to sell stolen merchandise. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), Wednesday afternoon, a CCPD Officer was patrolling the Westfield Mall parking lot when he observed a subject wearing an Amazon delivery vest while speaking with a woman and her children.  

“When the subject noticed the officer, he quickly went into his car and began to drive through the lot. The officer learned from the woman that the subject was attempting to sell her stolen merchandise,” the CCPD said. “The officer made a traffic stop on the subject who claimed he was an Amazon employee, which was false information.”

During the investigation, the officer located 15 boxes of Apple AirPods inside a cardboard box and over $3800 in US currency.  The officer learned that the AirPods were taken in a burglary in the City of Industry.

The subject was arrested for burglary and transported to CCPD for booking.

in News
Related Posts
Anne Heche in 2014. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Anne Heche Not Expected to Survive Following Fiery Mar Vista Crash

August 12, 2022

Read more
August 12, 2022

Representatives for actress say Heche “suffered a severe anoxic brain injury” and “is not expected to survive” By Sam Catanzaro...

United States Courthouse - Spring Street. Photo: U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California (Facebook).
News

Inglewood Marine Wildlife Companies Plead Guilty to Unlawfully Importing Live Corals from Vietnam

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Renaissance Aquatics Inc. and Lim Aqua-Nautic Specialist Inc. each pleaded guilty to two felony counts of unlawfully importing live coral...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Council Approves Expanded Anti-Camping Ordinance

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Bonin one of three not votes in expansion of LAMC section 41.18 Los Angeles City Council has banned homeless encampments...

Photo: Instagram (@popsbagelsla).
Dining, News

Culver City Bagel Shop Offering Challah Bread on Friday

August 11, 2022

Read more
August 11, 2022

Pop’s Bagels now baking Challah By Dolores Quintana A Culver City bagel shop is now baking Challah bread every Friday. ...

Photo: Meghan Reardon.
Dining, Food & Drink, News, Opinion

Review: A Santa Monica Restaurant’s New Happy Hour is Top-Notch

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Birdie G’s in Santa Monica has a new Happy Hour and it is something special. For one...
Local Business Spotlight, News, Upbeat Beat

Best of Culver City Awards Voting Now Open

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Cast your vote to support your favorite local businesses  Voting is now open for Westside Today’s annual Best of Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

Venice Family Clinic to Provide Free Community Resources in Celebration of National Health Center Week

August 10, 2022

Read more
August 10, 2022

Nonprofit Community Health Center Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines, Children’s Books, HIV Testing, Health Insurance Counseling, CalFresh Enrollment and More August...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: ​​Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa Endorses Traci Park for City Council, First Major, Post Primary Nod for the Venice Challenger!

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In what can be regarded as the first major, post primary endorsement by a significant Los Angeles...

The Chase Bank located at 5770 Sepulveda Boulevard. Photo: Google.
Crime, News

Culver City Bank Sees Another Armed Robbery of Patron Withdrawing Cash From ATM

August 9, 2022

Read more
August 9, 2022

Person robbed of $400 following August 8 incident By Sam Catanzaro For the second time in recent weeks, a person...

The aftermath of a Mar Vista crash involving actress Anne Heche. Photo: GoFundMe.
News

LAPD Awaits Blood Tests Results on Anne Heche Following Mar Vista Crash That Destroyed Home

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

Walgrove Avenue home goes up flames after Friday crash By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is awaiting...

The Marina 7 Motel. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

City Council Sends Initiative to Ballot That Would Require Hotels to House Homeless in Empty Rooms

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

LA City Council unanimously approves measure for November ballot By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council last week voted to...
News, Real Estate, Video

Brentwood-Adjacent Residential High-Rise Complete

August 8, 2022

Read more
August 8, 2022

The first high-rise residential development built west of the 405 in over 40 years is now leasing luxury apartments. Learn...
News, Real Estate

LA County Exploring Updating Marina del Rey Vision Statement

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls...

Rendering: Brooks + Scarpa.
News, Real Estate

Residential Development Planned Next to Kirk Douglas Theatre

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

Development would bring 34 units to Culver Boulevard By Dolores Quintana  Two vacant buildings could soon be the site of...

Rendering: Patrick Tighe Architecture.
News, Real Estate

79-Unit Palms Mixed-use project Almost Done

August 5, 2022

Read more
August 5, 2022

10412 Venice Boulevard, 72-unit development will feature 1,000 square feet of retail space By Dolores Quintana The mixed-use development at...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR