Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.
Repurpose Project Underway on Sony Pictures Lot
July 30, 2022 Staff Report
New building will replace the Scenic Dock 5 building Dolores Quintana On the Sony lot, new construction has begun around...
Renovations Complete for Marina del Rey Hotel
Three-month project included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces By Dolores Quintana The Marina del Hotel...
LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium
Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...
Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized
July 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988
Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...
Man Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree
Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...
Man Robbed at Gun-Point After Using ATM in Culver City
July 28, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City police search for suspect wanted for stealing $1,000 from man on July 23 By Sam Catanzaro Police are...
What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?
July 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...
Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey
July 27, 2022 Staff Report
4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi By Dolores Quintana Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second...
Yama Seafood Open in Mar Vista
July 27, 2022 Staff Report
Soft opening hours until August By Dolores Quintana We reported back in April that Yama Seafood would soon be coming...
Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging
July 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...
Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report
July 26, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...
California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters
July 26, 2022 Staff Report
19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...
Surfrider Foundation Hosting Playa del Rey Beach Cleanup This Weekend
July 26, 2022 Staff Report
July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach The Surfrider Foundation is hosting a beach cleanup in Playa...
Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market
July 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...
