Historic Downtown Hotel Providing Affordable Housing Renovated For Silicon Valley Venture Capital Firm.

A historic Downtown Santa Monica building that used to contain Section 8 apartments has been renovated and will soon reopen as offices for a Silicon Valley venture capital firm. Learn more about this 34-story, Brentwood-adjacent property in this video made possible by…. The Canyon Club.

Rendering: RIOS.
News, Real Estate

Repurpose Project Underway on Sony Pictures Lot

July 30, 2022

July 30, 2022

New building will replace the Scenic Dock 5 building Dolores Quintana On the Sony lot, new construction has begun around...

Photo: Jim B.
News, Real Estate

Renovations Complete for Marina del Rey Hotel

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

Three-month project included a full redesign of SALT’s indoor and outdoor dining spaces By Dolores Quintana  The Marina del Hotel...
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Extends Eviction Moratorium

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

Eviction protections remain in place through August 2023 By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles City Council has extended its eviction moratorium,...
Video

Local Non-Profit Animal Rescue Burglarized

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

The Cat Cafe Lounge in West L.A was recently the victim of a burglary..Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

RAND Study Highlights Flaws in New Mental Health Distress Hotline 988

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

Study found that out of a pool of 180 officials surveyed, only around 16 percent of survey respondents reported that...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Man Arrested in Culver City Following Car-Jacking Spree

July 29, 2022

July 29, 2022

Suspect faces handful of charges following Wednesday arrest By Staff Writer Culver City police arrested a man this week wanted...
Crime, News

Man Robbed at Gun-Point After Using ATM in Culver City

July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

Culver City police search for suspect wanted for stealing $1,000 from man on July 23 By Sam Catanzaro Police are...
Food & Drink, Video

What’s In Your Bag at The Santa Monica Farmers Market?

July 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

Farmers Market patrons share their favorite shopping tips and purchases this week at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. .Brought to you...

Photo: Facebook (@NonStop Sushi)
Dining, News

Santa Monica Sushi Restaurant Expanding Into Marina del Rey

July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022

4025 Del Rey location for NonStop Sushi By Dolores Quintana Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second...

Photo: yamaseafoodla.com
Dining, News

Yama Seafood Open in Mar Vista

July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022

Soft opening hours until August  By Dolores Quintana We reported back in April that Yama Seafood would soon be coming...
Video, Wellness

Meet The New President and CEO of WISE & Healthy Aging

July 27, 2022

July 27, 2022

WISE & Healthy Aging has been a staple of the community and a trusted resource for nearly 50 years. Now,...

Photo: cedars-sinai.org
News, Upbeat Beat

Cedars-Sinai Ranked #2 Hospital in Nation by U.S. News & World Report

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

In annual best hospitals analysis, Cedars also ranked nationally in 11 medical specialties and earned #1 overall ranking in California...

Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay).
News, Upbeat Beat

Surfrider Foundation Hosting Playa del Rey Beach Cleanup This Weekend

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Toe’s Beach The Surfrider Foundation is hosting a beach cleanup in Playa...
Food & Drink, Video

Celebrate Summer at the KCRW and Bungalow Night Market

July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022

The Night Market has returned to The Bungalow! Sit down with Bungalow creator Brent Bolthouse and learn more about this...

