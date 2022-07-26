July 27, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative Awards $60,000 to Local Shelters

Photo: annenbergpetspace.org.

19 California organizations will receive funding to improve dog and cat lifesaving in their communities

California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative (CAWFC) recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 19 organizations to make the largest possible impact for people and their pets across the state.

CAWFC, a unique model of funders, including the Annenberg Foundation with support from Wallis Annenberg PetSpace,Best Friends Animal Society, California Community Foundation, California for All Animals, Maddie’s Fund®, and Michelson Found Animals Foundation, combine their funds every July to truly make a difference.

“California for All Animals is proud to be part of a collaborative focused on partnering with organizations to find community-based solutions to keep pets in their homes whenever possible,” Allison Cardona, California State Director, UC Davis Koret Shelter Medicine Program.  “By looking beyond the animal in the shelter to the underlying issues that brought them there, many of which we’ve perpetuated, we will expand our scope to the higher goal of prevention. Working together on a statewide level allows us to put away the bandaids and reach for building blocks.”

The group of leaders in the California animal welfare space focused on awarding organizations throughout the state who demonstrated a desire to preserve the human-animal bond. The efforts of these organizations include either launching or improving upon initiatives to help keep pets and people together. The funding cycle kicked off earlier this month and will end in June 2023.

“The Annenberg Foundation and Wallis Annenberg PetSpace are honored to be a part of the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative.“ said Gabrielle Amster, Director, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace. “By working together, we can help more animals and pet owners, and reach further into areas of need in our communities.”

A total of $60,000 in grants were given to Southern California organizations. This included:

  • $20,000 to City of San Bernardino Department of Animal Services for resources to support their return-to-owner programming
  • $15,000 to Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA for microchips
  • $15,000 to Ramona Humane Society for resources to support return-to-owner programming
  • $10,000 to County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control for wellness and veterinary support for pet owners

“We are proud to continue this important work with our partners to enrich the lives of pets and the programs that care for them,” said Brett Yates, CEO of Michelson Found Animals. “This collaborative has been an incredible resource for the animal welfare community and allows us to continue to support pets in every aspect they intersect with our communities.”

