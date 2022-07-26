Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Occupied Culver City Home

A burglar was arrested over the weekend after breaking into an occupied Culver City home.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Saturday at 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in progress on the 3000 Block of Sentney Avenue.

“Culver City Police Officers responded within 2.5 minutes, and met with the victim who explained he was seated in the living room with his family and heard noises coming from the bedroom. Upon entering his bedroom, he noticed the suspect standing next to the bed and saw the bedroom window screen was missing. The victim confronted the suspect while other family members called CCPD,” the CCPD said. “When officers arrived, the suspect exited the residence through the bedroom window and attempted to escape. The suspect was met by our K-9 Officer and his partner and elected to give up without incident.

The suspect was arrested and booked at CCPD for residential burglary.