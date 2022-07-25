Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue.
Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council
Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing
July 23, 2022 Staff Report
7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...
New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Culver City Campus
July 22, 2022 Staff Report
Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture
July 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals
July 20, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!
July 19, 2022 Juliet Lemar
July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...
Pico Boulevard Development Moving Forward After Appeal Denied
July 16, 2022 Staff Report
108 units of housing and retail planned for 9500 Pico Project By Dolores Quintana Supporters Alliance For Environmental Responsibility (SAFER)...
Developers Plan 244,000 Square Foot Culver City Office Building
July 16, 2022 Staff Report
Developers Hackman Capital Partners and IDS Real Estate Group pan Hayden Tract project By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning...
Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike
July 15, 2022 Staff Report
1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
July 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday
July 13, 2022 Staff Report
Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build By Susan Payne Accessory...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
15-Unit Mar Vista Development Complete
July 8, 2022 Staff Report
Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?
July 8, 2022 Staff Report
By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...
