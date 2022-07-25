July 25, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Frank Gehry Hotel Approved by Santa Monica City Council

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue.
Rendering: AUX Architecture.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Wende Museum Breaks Ground on Community Center With Affordable Housing

July 23, 2022

Read more


7,022 square foot community center will include six low-income dwelling units, reconfigured community garden and multi-use space By Dolores Quintana...

Renderings: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

New Renderings for Apple’s Planned Culver City Campus

July 22, 2022

Read more


Culver City publishes draft Environmental Impact Report for planned Apple campus at Venice & National By Dolores Quintana Culver City...
Food & Drink, Video

Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

July 21, 2022

Read more


Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we chat with a family about the importance of local markets and how...
Video, Wellness

Young Adult With Autism Makes a Splash While Achieving Lifelong Goals

July 20, 2022

Read more


A student and team member of Swim with Heart is inspiring others with his determination, skill, and dreams. .Video sponsored by...
Food & Drink, Video

Where to Celebrate National Ice Cream Month on the Westside!

July 19, 2022

Read more


July is National ice cream month and in celebration we took a culinary adventure to three local businesses offering frozen...

Rendering: MVE + Partners
News, Real Estate

Pico Boulevard Development Moving Forward After Appeal Denied

July 16, 2022

Read more


108 units of housing and retail planned for 9500 Pico Project By Dolores Quintana Supporters Alliance For Environmental Responsibility (SAFER)...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Developers Plan 244,000 Square Foot Culver City Office Building

July 16, 2022

Read more


Developers Hackman Capital Partners and IDS Real Estate Group pan Hayden Tract project  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more


1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens

July 14, 2022

Read more


“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...
Video, Wellness

Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety

July 13, 2022

Read more


Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
News, Real Estate

Maxable to Host First Citywide Tour of New Accessory Dwelling Units on Saturday

July 13, 2022

Read more


Tour showcases the benefits of having an ADU, revised laws that make it easier to build  By Susan Payne Accessory...
Transportation, Video

Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy

July 12, 2022

Read more


The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Video

Want to Maximize Your Property?

July 11, 2022

Read more


Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...

The Matteson Flats. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Real Estate

15-Unit Mar Vista Development Complete

July 8, 2022

Read more


Matteson Flats leasing from $1,633 to $2,078 a month  By Dolores Quintana Category Company, a developer from Los Angeles, recently...
Opinion, Real Estate

Affordability Answer: A New Tax on Housing Speculators?

July 8, 2022

Read more


By Tom Elias, Columnist The TV commercials and online ads are fast becoming ubiquitous: “We’ll buy your house as is,”...

