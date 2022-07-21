July 21, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sake Company Looks to Open Sawtelle Taproom

Photo: Facebook (@SawtelleSake).

Sawtelle Sake working on space at 1836 Sawtelle

By Dolores Quintana

Sawtelle Sake is looking to open a tasting room at 1836 Sawtelle Blvd in Sawtelle Japantown in the near future as reported by What Now Los Angeles

Troy Nakamatsu, the owner, has applied for permits and they are working on the construction of the space as of May 5. Their website states “At our core, we wanted to share the intention behind enjoying sake with close friends and family. For us, drinking sake is about appreciating those special connections. We celebrate this sentiment by bringing you a sake for every occasion. Cheers to good health, good company, and good luck from Los Angeles.” According to What Now Los Angeles, hours will run from 2:00 p,m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Until the new tasting room opens, the exact date is still unknown pending approval from the city, you can book a private tasting experience at The Koji Room or order their craft sake, Clear Skies, or their handcrafted Yangban Makgeolli collaboration with the Yangban Society through authorized retailers here.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

July 20, 2022

Read more
July 20, 2022

Wallis Annenberg PetSpace presents marathon kitten adoption event Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, July...

Bass player Ben Williams with Sing The Truth of Angélique Kidjo, Céline McLorin Salvant & Lizz Wright at Rudolstadt-Festival 2019. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Concert for Grammy Award Winning Bassist and Composer Ben Williams

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

This Saturday, 3 p.m. at the Kirk Douglas Theatre Grammy award-winning bassist, composer, and bandleader Ben Williams, along with his...
Education, News

CCUSD Names Dr. Angela Baxter Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

July 19, 2022

Read more
July 19, 2022

CCUSD is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Angela Elizondo Baxter as the District’s Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services....
News

City of Los Angeles Announces Lowest Water Use in the Month of June on Record

July 18, 2022

Read more
July 18, 2022

LADWP customers used 9 percent less water in June 2022 than in June 2021 Amid persistent drought conditions, Mayor Eric...

Rendering: MVE + Partners
News, Real Estate

Pico Boulevard Development Moving Forward After Appeal Denied

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

108 units of housing and retail planned for 9500 Pico Project By Dolores Quintana Supporters Alliance For Environmental Responsibility (SAFER)...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

Developers Plan 244,000 Square Foot Culver City Office Building

July 16, 2022

Read more
July 16, 2022

Developers Hackman Capital Partners and IDS Real Estate Group pan Hayden Tract project  By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Planning...

The 1.3. acre property in Bel Air previously owned by Robert Shapiro. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

Undeveloped Bel Air Property With Backstory Sees $11 Million Price Hike

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

1.3-acre lot sits just off Nimes Road By Dolores Quintana  The Colombian billionaire Jamie Gilinski has raised the listing price...

Photo: USPS.com
News

Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Prison for Robbery Spree of USPS Carriers

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Elvyn Antonio Rodriguez charged in connection to 2021 spree A Nicaraguan national illegally residing in the United States has been...

Sawtelle and Pico. Photo: Google.
News

Man Fatally Shot by Police in West Los Angeles

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

36-year-old Felipe Guerrero shot after running towards officer with knife last week By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally shot...

Photo: LASD.org
News

Column: Potential “Power Grab” by LA County Board of Supervisors Hostile to Sheriff Alex Villanueva Is No Reform at All!

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

LA Supervisors Mitchell, Solis Seek to undermine the sheriff’s race between incumbent Alex Villanueva and challenger Robert Luna! By Nick...
News

Taking the Metro From Santa Monica to Whittier?

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

Metro Los Angeles mulling extension of Gold Line to Whittier By Dolores Quintana Could it be possible for Westside Metro...
News

Culver City Seeing Sharp Increase in Violent Crimes

July 15, 2022

Read more
July 15, 2022

By Dolores Quintana Culver City has seen a sharp increase in violent crimes the past few weeks. Starting with a...

Photo: Facebook (@PaniniKabobGrill)
Dining, News

Panini Kebab Grill Opening in Marina del Rey

July 14, 2022

Read more
July 14, 2022

Maxella Avenue location for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Marina Del Rey will be getting a new location of Panini Kebab...

Emily Grill in Culver City. Photo: Uber Eats
Dining, News

These Are the Highest-Rated Restaurants on the Westside According to Yelp

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

Yelp releases list of 100 restaurants in Los Angeles with highest rating By Dolores Quintana Yelp has named its top...

P-22. Photo: Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife.
News, Upbeat Beat

P-22 Ain’t the Only Cat in Town

July 13, 2022

Read more
July 13, 2022

An uncollared mountain lion lives in the eastern Santa Monica Mountains Citizens for Los Angeles Wildlife (CLAW) has released three...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR