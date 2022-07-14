“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch, vitamins, and flavor.
.
Video sponsored by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch, vitamins, and flavor.
Weekly Beach Report Card Gives Insight into Water Quality for Your Safety
July 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay provides a valuable public health tool with its weekly and annual beach report card showing the water...
Santa Monica Ends Cashless Big Blue Bus Policy
July 12, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica had ended its cashless policy for Big Blue Bus rides. .Video sponsored by Canyon Club.
Want to Maximize Your Property?
July 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Accessory Dwelling Units are a great way to add value to your current property. This weekend Maxable is hosting tours...
The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives
July 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need...
The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries
July 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Culver City Ice Cream Shop Launching Ice Cream Perfumes
July 7, 2022 Staff Report
Salt & Straw will release three new ice cream perfumes on July 17 By Dolores Quintana Tyler Malek, who is...
Esteemed Parisian Pastry Chef Opening Culver City Bakery
July 6, 2022 Staff Report
Sweet Lily Bakery opening Culver City location By Dolores Quintana Culver City is getting a new bakery in the form...
New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions
June 29, 2022 Staff Report
Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...
New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City
June 29, 2022 Staff Report
Sexy Beans now open as Culver City ghost kitchen By Dolores Quintana Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Water Safety and Drowning Prevention
June 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...Read more
POPULAR
Market Report: The Perfect Snack to Get Your Daily Dose of Greens
“The Garden Of..” stand at the Santa Monica Farmers Market currently has the perfect summer snack packed full of crunch,...Read more