July 8, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The People Concern Is Empowering People to Rebuild Their Lives

The People Concern is an organization helping our homeless neighbors and victims of domestic abuse get the services they need and find permanent housing. Today we chat with the CEO of The People Concern about the unique programs this organization has to offer. 
.
Video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.

in Video, Wellness
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

The Top Three Edible Plants For Your Summer Garden

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

The experts at Logan’s Garden showcase three wonderful edible plants you can put in your summer garden. .Video sponsored by L.A...
Food & Drink, Video

Summer Strawberry Varieties with Harry’s Berries

July 7, 2022

Read more
July 7, 2022

Harry’s Berries specializes in unique berries at Santa Monica Farmers market. Today we are learning about two summer variety strawberries...
Video, Wellness

New Beach Wheelchair Rental Program At Heal The Bay Aquarium

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

Heal the Bay Aquarium in collaboration with The Coastal Conservancy has a new FREE beach wheelchair rental program. Learn all...
Video

Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California

July 6, 2022

Read more
July 6, 2022

According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Food & Drink, Video

Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Video

Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Video, Wellness

Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Drowning is the 3rd leading cause of unintentional death in the World. Prevention is key and ‘Swim With Heart’ has...
Food & Drink, Video

The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Pudu Pudu transforms pudding into edible art that awakens your taste-buds and satisfies your sweet tooth all while supporting a...
Veterans, Video

Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
Food & Drink, Video

A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries

June 23, 2022

Read more
June 23, 2022

California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Video, Wellness

Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Video, Wellness

Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week

June 22, 2022

Read more
June 22, 2022

Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Video

Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead

June 21, 2022

Read more
June 21, 2022

The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
Education, Video

New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
Video, Wellness

America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”

June 17, 2022

Read more
June 17, 2022

World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR