Culver City Stormwater Capture Project Celebrated as a Regional Model

City’s infrastructure can prevent 19 acre-feet of water per storm from overflowing to Ballona Creek and Santa Monica Bay

At a June 30, 2022 event in Culver City, the West Basin Municipal Water District (West Basin) and City of Culver City co-hosted an event recognizing the benefits and water savings that the Culver Boulevard Stormwater Capture Project will achieve in the months and years ahead.

“In order to protect waterbodies like Ballona Creek and conserve precious rain water, Culver City continues to make significant investments to advance stormwater quality and projects,” said Culver City Mayor Dr. Daniel Lee. “Projects like ours not only captures valuable stormwater runoff for reuse, but also beautifies our community. In addition, we serve as a positive example of a multi-benefit, multi-partner stormwater capture project that increases water supply, improves water quality, and provides community enhancements.”

As part of Culver City’s recently completed Culver Boulevard Realignment and Stormwater Capture Project, a stormwater capture facility, identified in the Ballona Creek Enhanced Watershed Management Plan, advances water sustainability initiatives and addresses compliance with discharge water quality regulations in which municipalities are responsible. The new facility can treat up to 19 acre-feet of water per storm from an almost 800-acre watershed drainage area. The project consists of underground storm drain diversion, pretreatment and settling areas, storage, a pump station, and discharge filters to existing storm drains. The primary goal of the stormwater capture facility is to utilize subsurface infiltration galleries to treat and reuse captured runoff for landscape irrigation and groundwater recharge, while significantly reducing pollutants entering into local watersheds.

According to Culver City officials, the stormwater capture infrastructure will provide water quality benefits for both Culver City and other jurisdictions within the watershed, such as the City of Beverly Hills, due to the tributary drainage area and location of adjacent storm drains. In addition, the associated road realignment improves pedestrian safety and bicycle mobility, and enhances aesthetics along Culver Boulevard from Elenda Street to Sepulveda Boulevard.

The nearly $14 million project was funded by various contributors including: Culver City Measure CW funds (~$1.4 million); City of Beverly Hills contributions for construction costs (~$3.5M); Santa Monica Bay Restoration Commission Prop 1 and 84 grants (~$7.7 million); Metropolitan Water District of Southern California grant of $500,000 as part of its Stormwater for Recharge Pilot Program; and Caltrans funding (~$525,000).

Director Scott Houston, who represents the West Basin Division IV city of Culver City stated, “The Culver City Stormwater Capture Project is truly a collaborative effort that can serve as a model for regional partnership and water stewardship and exemplifies multiple agency coordination to address local water supply sustainability and pollution control. West Basin commends Culver City and this project for better preparing our service area to capture local water supplies as we face recurring droughts and uncertainties associated with climate change.” For more information about West Basin Municipal Water District, please contact Ms. Amy Rocha, Manager of Communications, at amyr@westbasin.org or (310) 991-0032.