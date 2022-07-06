79-Year-Old Culver City Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking Dog

Phone, fanny pack stolen in July 3 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A 79-year-old Culver City woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking her dog over the weekend.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 3 around 1:20 am, the officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Indian Wood Road.

Officers responded and met with the victim, a 79-year-old-female, who reported that she was sitting on a fire hydrant after walking her dog and was approached by the suspect from behind.

“The suspect wrapped his arm around her neck and threw her to the ground. The suspect was holding a handgun in his left hand while forcefully removing the victim’s cell phone which was attached with a lanyard around her neck. After removing the cell phone, the suspect then ripped the victim’s fanny pack off of her waist, which contained cash and keys,” the CCPD said.

According to the victim, the suspect then ran eastbound on Jefferson Boulevard and out of sight.

The Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries she sustained during the robbery.

The suspect is described only as a black man wearing a black face mask and black clothing. The weapon used was a black, semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.