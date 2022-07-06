July 6, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

79-Year-Old Culver City Woman Robbed at Gunpoint While Walking Dog

The area of Jefferson Boulevard and Indian Wood Road. Photo: Google.

Phone, fanny pack stolen in July 3 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A 79-year-old Culver City woman was robbed at gunpoint while walking her dog over the weekend. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on July 3 around 1:20 am, the officers responded to a call of an armed robbery in the area of Jefferson Boulevard and Indian Wood Road.

Officers responded and met with the victim, a 79-year-old-female, who reported that she was sitting on a fire hydrant after walking her dog and was approached by the suspect from behind.  

“The suspect wrapped his arm around her neck and threw her to the ground. The suspect was holding a handgun in his left hand while forcefully removing the victim’s cell phone which was attached with a lanyard around her neck. After removing the cell phone, the suspect then ripped the victim’s fanny pack off of her waist, which contained cash and keys,” the CCPD said. 

According to the victim, the suspect then ran eastbound on Jefferson Boulevard and out of sight.

The Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and treated the victim for non-life threatening injuries she sustained during the robbery.

The suspect is described only as a black man wearing a black face mask and black clothing. The weapon used was a black, semi-automatic handgun. 

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Rendering: wHY.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins on Mixed-Use Development at Former Coco’s Restaurant Space

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

$210 Million development will bring 230 units and 11,450 square feet of retail to Culver City By Dolores Quintana 3MR...

4112 Del Rey Avenue. Photo: LoopNet
News, Real Estate

LaTerra Development Buys Marina del Rey Office Complex, Plans to Build 200 Apartments

July 2, 2022

Read more
July 2, 2022

33,550 square feet of space purchased by developer By Dolores Quintana LaTerra Development has made an additional purchase in Marina...
News, Real Estate

State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana  As of June 30, the City of Los...

Photo: Facebook (@jose.huizar).
News, Real Estate

Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials

July 1, 2022

Read more
July 1, 2022

David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
News

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...

Photo: Culver City Police Department
Crime, News

Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Firearm, Cocaine and More

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Three suspects arrested by Culver City Police Department After being pulled over for a traffic violation, three suspects were arrested...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@sexybeansla).
Food & Drink, News

New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Sexy Beans now open as Culver City ghost kitchen By Dolores Quintana Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian...

City of Culver City.
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside  By Ashley Sloan  Pacific Palisades  The Pacific Palisades will be...

Village Well Books & Coffee, one of 12 Culver City businesses recently certified as a sustainable business. Photo: villagewell.com
News, Upbeat Beat

12 Culver City Businesses Achieve Sustainability Certifications

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

These 12 businesses mark a total of 58 certifications since the program’s inception in 2017 On June 1, 2022, Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Grammy Museum Selects Culver City Students for 18th Annual Grammy Camp

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Grammy Museum announced on June 21 that 81 high school students...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...

The scene of a Sawtelle crash Saturday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Three-Car Sawtelle Crash Sends Six to Hospital

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

79-year-old woman in critical condition following Saturday afternoon crash A three-car crash on Sawtelle Boulevard over the weekend sent six...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Former LAX Cargo Handler Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing Four Gold Bars

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Marlon Moody sentenced to one year in federal prison in addition to $7.5K fine  A former cargo handling company employee...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR