July 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Traffic Stop Yields Loaded Firearm, Cocaine and More

Photo: Culver City Police Department

Three suspects arrested by Culver City Police Department

After being pulled over for a traffic violation, three suspects were arrested by Culver City police this week for possessing a loaded gun and narcotics. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Tuesday afternoon, day watch officers conducted a traffic stop for a hazardous moving violation.  

The officer contacted the driver and his two passengers, police say. 

“Through his investigation, he learned that the occupants were in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm, with high capacity magazine (21 live rounds),” CCPD said. “As it turns out, the subjects also had a large quantity of marijuana, cocaine, and $6,000 in cash.” 

All three suspects were arrested and booked at the Culver City Police Department headquarters.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says ​​Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
News

LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers

June 30, 2022

Read more
June 30, 2022

Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...

Broxton Brewery in Westwood. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...

Photo: Facebook (@sexybeansla).
Food & Drink, News

New Brazilian Restaurant a ‘Hidden Gem’ in Culver City

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Sexy Beans now open as Culver City ghost kitchen By Dolores Quintana Sexy Beans, a new member of the Brazilian...

City of Culver City.
News, Upbeat Beat

Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside  By Ashley Sloan  Pacific Palisades  The Pacific Palisades will be...

Village Well Books & Coffee, one of 12 Culver City businesses recently certified as a sustainable business. Photo: villagewell.com
News, Upbeat Beat

12 Culver City Businesses Achieve Sustainability Certifications

June 29, 2022

Read more
June 29, 2022

These 12 businesses mark a total of 58 certifications since the program’s inception in 2017 On June 1, 2022, Culver...
News, Upbeat Beat

The Grammy Museum Selects Culver City Students for 18th Annual Grammy Camp

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District The Grammy Museum announced on June 21 that 81 high school students...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Banning Construction of New Gas Stations in Los Angeles?

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Motion from LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz calls for banning the building of any new gas pumping facilities By Sam...

The scene of a Sawtelle crash Saturday afternoon. Photo: Citizen App.
News

Three-Car Sawtelle Crash Sends Six to Hospital

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

79-year-old woman in critical condition following Saturday afternoon crash A three-car crash on Sawtelle Boulevard over the weekend sent six...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Former LAX Cargo Handler Sentenced to Federal Prison for Stealing Four Gold Bars

June 28, 2022

Read more
June 28, 2022

Marlon Moody sentenced to one year in federal prison in addition to $7.5K fine  A former cargo handling company employee...

Culver City United Methodist Church. Photo: culverpalmsumc.org.
News, Real Estate

Affordable housing Planned for Culver City Methodist church property

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

95 units of housing, new church and preschool planned for 4644 Sepulveda Boulevard property By Dolores Quintana A development at...

Rendering: Reed Architectural Group.
News, Real Estate

Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield By Dolores Quintana Helio has begun construction on a new...
News, Real Estate

Brentwood Oasis Mansion Lists for $48 Million

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Bundy Drive property hits market By Dolores Quintana The Brentwood Oasis, a behemoth of a mansion owned by billionaire hedge...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Real Estate Market May Finally Be Slowing Down

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Real estate sales drop 21 percent in past year By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles real estate market is showing...

The West End development. Photo: Fotoworks/Benny Chan
News, Real Estate

Redevelopment Complete of Former Westside Pavilion Macy’s

June 24, 2022

Read more
June 24, 2022

Developer announces complete of West End at Pico and Overland Developer HLW, on behalf of GPI Companies and in partnership...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR