Construction Begins for 50-Unit Palms Development

Six-story development underway near the intersection of National and Canfield

By Dolores Quintana

Helio has begun construction on a new project in Palms as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. It is a multifamily residential project which will replace three single family homes and a triplex at 3301 Canfield, near the intersection of National and Canfield Avenue.

The new complex will be six stories tall and contain 50 three bedroom units with parking for 25 vehicles. This development will be taking advantage of Transit Oriented Communities Incentives which will allow the six story building in the area which would normally go against current zoning ordinances. The developers will have to reserve five of the units in the complex for extremely low income level renters as deed restricted affordable housing.

Reed Architectural Group designed the project and according to Urbanize Los Angeles, the building is composed of five levels of wood framing that sit about a concrete podium. The design is of the immensely popular contemporary low rise structure and will include several outdoor decks and a gym as resident amenities.