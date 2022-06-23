The Proof Is In The Pudding Since 1894 At Pudu Pudu
Housing for 50 Disabled Veterans Declared “Vacant Office Building” Seeks $20M for Renovations
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building 209 which houses 50 disabled veterans on the West L.A V.A campus was declared a “vacant office building” in...
A Million Ways to Love California Strawberries
June 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
California Strawberries recently were celebrated at the ‘Million Way to Love’ event showcasing the different ways to enjoy this summer...
Vegan Burger Spot Opens First SoCal Location in Culver City
June 22, 2022 Staff Report
Stand-Up Burgers now open at at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd By Dolores Quintana Stand Up Burgers has opened a new location...
Enjoying a Piece of Westside History through the Sport of Polo
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Learning to play polo on the historic Will Rogers field as a treat! Learn more about the field, lessons, and...
Local Teen with Cerebral Palsy Walks the Runway at L.A Fashion Week
June 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Tami Eugenio-Ferreira. Last year Tami became the first ever runway model with cerebral palsy to grace the stage at LAFW. ...
Coastal Commission Looks to Clean Up Palisades Highlands Trailhead
June 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The California Coastal Commission has issued a cease-and-desist order and administrative penalty to development company Headland Property Associates in regards...
New Summer and Fall Programs Available at Santa Monica College
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica College hosted an open house event showcasing its new classes for the summer and fall semesters along with...
America’s Got Talent Choir sensation returns with new show “Roots: Singing Our Stories”
June 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
World renowned community chorale and America’s Got Talent Golden-Buzzing sensation, Angel City Chorale, will be returning to UCLA’s Royce Hall...
Shop With Celebrity Chef Nyesha Arrington
June 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we are shopping for cherries and getting to know TV personality and Chef, Nyesha Arrington. She is the winner...
Rotisserie Chicken Spot Named Top-101 Restaurant in LA Expanding to Culver City
June 15, 2022 Staff Report
Kismet Rotisserie opening at One Culver development By Dolores Quintana Kismet Rotisserie is coming to Culver City at the One...
Ramen Spot Coming to Westchester
June 15, 2022 Staff Report
Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334...
Reel In A Good Time at Marina Del Rey Sportfishing
June 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Marina Del Rey Sportfishing is a safe, fun, and affordable way to go fishing. This fishing fleet of expert fishermen...
“Made With Pride” Artisan Marketplace Premieres at The Santa Monica Place
June 14, 2022 Juliet Lemar
In celebration of Pride Month The Santa Monica Place in collaboration with Streetlet and SaMo Pride premiered “Made with Pride”...
Local Brewery Celebrates National Donut Day
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
National donut day celebrations brought sweet treats and a unique beer to the westside. Join us as we explore two...
Wild Spinach Spotted at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
June 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Wild spinach also known as Lambs Quarters is a summer green that can spice up your summer salads with a...
