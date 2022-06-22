Culver Closet Seeks More Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to organize the new location for the Culver Closet, which is located in the Academy bungalow in the back parking lot between Farragut Elementary School and Culver City Middle School.

Volunteers will be sorting and organizing donated clothing and shoes that are offered to CCUSD students and families in need.

This is a big project that will take several months to complete. Volunteers will be needed started at the end of July.

To sign up, please contact Marion Serra at marionserra@ccusd.org