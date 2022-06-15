June 16, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ramen Spot Coming to Westchester

Tonkatsu ramen from Kai Ramen. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Kai Ramen coming to 8334 Lincoln Boulevard

Kai Ramen will be coming to Westchester with a new location at 8334 Lincoln Boulevard, as reported by What Now Los Angeles.

Toddrickallen first reported that Kai Ramen would be taking the space which will be the chain’s eighth location. The Westchester branch does not yet have an estimated opening date and the new space used to be a PostalAnnex+ which probably means the site will need to be built out to be suitable as a restaurant space. 

Chef Nishimura has been working in the restaurant world since 1999 when he worked on perfecting his ramen-making skills at his family’s restaurant in Mountain View, California. The chain also will have a new location in Koreatown coming in the near future. Last year the restaurant opened in Santa Monica as well, with a small storefront on Montana Avenue. 

The restaurant’s website has this to say about the ramen at the restaurant, “What separates Kai Ramen from all other Ramen restaurants is the attention to detail and the dedication to perfection. The soup at Kai Ramen is always freshly produced in-house and contains no instant packaged soup as it ruins the freshness that you can easily taste.”

Kai Ramen serves the standard Tonkatsu ramen style as well as miso, chicken, and Tsukemen style ramen. The restaurant also has rice bowls, salads and vegan selections and appetizers like gyoza, steamed pork buns, takoyaki and aged Dashi tofu. The North Hollywood location is the only location that also has sushi according to the website’s menu, but What Now Los Angeles’ article seemed to indicate that sushi might be available at the Westchester location when it opens.

