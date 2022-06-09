June 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Holds up Westchester Adult Store, Then Steals Sex Toy

LAPD seek man wanted for April 18 incident

Police are searching for a man wanted for holding up an adult store on Lincoln Boulevard, demanding money, then proceeding to steal a sex toy. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 18 around 10:50 p.m., a male suspect entered an adult novelty store in the area of Lincoln Boulevard and 84th Street. 

“The suspect walked up to the counter, pointed a black semiautomatic handgun at the sales associate behind the cash register, and ordered the associate to give him ‘all the money’. Out of fear, the associate stepped away from the register. As she did, the suspect walked over to the display wall and retrieved an adult novelty product. The suspect then quickly walked out of the door,” the LAPD said. 

No money was taken, according to police. 

The LAPD describes the suspect as described as a male, standing at 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has dark hair, dark eyes, and is believed to be between 40 to 50 years old.  He was armed with a blue-steel semi-automatic handgun. 

Anyone with information about this incident, or additional incidents involving this suspect, is asked to call Pacific Area Robbery Detective Michael Whitney at (310) 482-6395 (37517@lapd.online) or Detective Luis Jurado at 310 482-6396 (32284@lapd.online).

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...
Crime, News

Culver City Peeping Suspect Arrested

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Shondel Larkin arrested in connection to multiple peeping incident According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 8...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Officials at the groundbreaking last week for Community Corp. of Santa Monica’s Vista Ballona development. Photo: Courtesy Community Corp.
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Community Corp. Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Development provides 50 newly constructed, 100 percent affordable apartments in the Mar Vista Last Friday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike...

Photo: Courtesy Everytable.
News

Everytable Giving Away 200 Free Meals in Culver City

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

First 200 customers will receive free meal at grand opening for Culver City location Wednesday Everytable will celebrate its latest...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s City’s African-American Mayor Meets With CCHS’s Black Student Union

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee, the first African-American mayor in the city’s...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood.  According to the...

Rendering: Calfornia Development & Design Inc
News, Real Estate

1930s Apartment to Be Replaced by Five-Story Building in Pico-Robertson

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

Horner Street building would be replaced by five-story apartment By Dolores Quintana A 1930s apartment in Pico-Robertson is slated to...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR