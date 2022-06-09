June 10, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Peeping Suspect Arrested

Shondel Larkin arrested in connection to multiple peeping incident

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 8 an arrest was made in connection with multiple “peeping” incidents in Culver City that occurred within the last week.

On June 7 at 8:33 PM, CCPD officers received a call for service of a male subject who had been looking into the front window of the reporting party’s residence. Officers responded to the residence but were unable to locate the suspect, who had fled the location prior to their arrival. 

“The female victim advised officers that after viewing the footage from her doorbell camera, she discovered the suspect had been lurking outside her window the previous evening as well,” CCPD said.

After an investigation was conducted Shondel Larkin, a local sex registered sex offender   who is on parole for sex crimes, was identified as a suspect.  Detectives also learned that Larkin, who is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his parole, was in the area of the victim’s residence not only on the night of this incident, but also the previous evening.

CCPD detectives began surveilling Larkin and observed him looking at a woman inside a Culver City residence and he was immediately arrested. 

“The victim of this crime advised detectives that she did not know Larkin and he was not authorized to be on her property,” CCPD said. 

Larkin, a Culver City Resident, was booked for multiple counts of peeking while prowling. 

He is currently being held on a parole hold at the Culver City Police Department.  

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

in Crime, News
Related Posts
Left: Traci Park. Right: Erin Darling. Photos: Official.
News

Column: From Primary to Run-off, Ten Takeaways From the Race to Succeed Mike Bonin in CD-11

June 9, 2022

Read more
June 9, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park are polar opposites in style and substance in the race to succeed Mike Bonin By...

Photo: Facebook (@LAAleWorks).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Brewery Plans Location for Culver City

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Los Angeles Ale Works headed for Ivy Station By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles Ale Works has two new locations in...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

What Is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in Los Angeles?

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Survey finds that Five Guys is the most popular chain in the Los Angeles area By Dolores Quintana Top Agency,...
News

Runoff Set for LA City Council District 11 Race

June 8, 2022

Read more
June 8, 2022

Erin Darling and Traci Park finish in first and second place in race to replace Mike Bonin By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Officials at the groundbreaking last week for Community Corp. of Santa Monica’s Vista Ballona development. Photo: Courtesy Community Corp.
News, Real Estate, Upbeat Beat

Community Corp. Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Mar Vista Affordable Housing Development

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Development provides 50 newly constructed, 100 percent affordable apartments in the Mar Vista Last Friday, Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike...

Photo: Courtesy Everytable.
News

Everytable Giving Away 200 Free Meals in Culver City

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

First 200 customers will receive free meal at grand opening for Culver City location Wednesday Everytable will celebrate its latest...
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City’s City’s African-American Mayor Meets With CCHS’s Black Student Union

June 7, 2022

Read more
June 7, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City Mayor Daniel Lee, the first African-American mayor in the city’s...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...

Photo: CCPD.
Crime, News

Man Arrested for Multiple Residential Burglaries in Culver City

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Culver City police have arrested a man wanted for multiple residential burglaries in the Lindberg Park neighborhood.  According to the...

Rendering: Calfornia Development & Design Inc
News, Real Estate

1930s Apartment to Be Replaced by Five-Story Building in Pico-Robertson

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

Horner Street building would be replaced by five-story apartment By Dolores Quintana A 1930s apartment in Pico-Robertson is slated to...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Mathletes Shine at E = MC2

June 3, 2022

Read more
June 3, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Culver City should be proud of the outstanding achievement of many of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR