Culver City Peeping Suspect Arrested

Shondel Larkin arrested in connection to multiple peeping incident

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on June 8 an arrest was made in connection with multiple “peeping” incidents in Culver City that occurred within the last week.

On June 7 at 8:33 PM, CCPD officers received a call for service of a male subject who had been looking into the front window of the reporting party’s residence. Officers responded to the residence but were unable to locate the suspect, who had fled the location prior to their arrival.

“The female victim advised officers that after viewing the footage from her doorbell camera, she discovered the suspect had been lurking outside her window the previous evening as well,” CCPD said.

After an investigation was conducted Shondel Larkin, a local sex registered sex offender who is on parole for sex crimes, was identified as a suspect. Detectives also learned that Larkin, who is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his parole, was in the area of the victim’s residence not only on the night of this incident, but also the previous evening.

CCPD detectives began surveilling Larkin and observed him looking at a woman inside a Culver City residence and he was immediately arrested.

“The victim of this crime advised detectives that she did not know Larkin and he was not authorized to be on her property,” CCPD said.

Larkin, a Culver City Resident, was booked for multiple counts of peeking while prowling.

He is currently being held on a parole hold at the Culver City Police Department.

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.