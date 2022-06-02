June 3, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Man Arrested for Stabbing at Culver City Bus Station, Trader Joe’s Attempted Robbery

Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

28-year-old Long Beach resident arrested in connection to May 31 incident

By Sam Catanzaro

A man has been arrested for a stabbing at a Culver City bus stop and attempted robbery at a nearby Trader Joe’s. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on May 31 around 4:30 p.m., officers received a radio call for service regarding a stabbing that occurred on a Culver City Bus at the transfer station, located at 6000 Sepulveda Boulevard., 

Upon the officer’s arrival, a victim of a stabbing was located. Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical aid to the victim who sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound to his right elbow.

“The victim stated that the suspect approached him while he was on the bus and began to punch him in the face unprovoked. During the assault, the suspect produced a hunting knife and stabbed the victim in his right elbow,” CCPD said

After the stabbing, the suspect fled the area on foot. CCPD officers responded and detained the suspect in the immediate area.

“While detaining the suspect, an additional victim approached CCPD Officers and stated that the same suspect had just attempted to rob him inside of the Trader Joes. The victim of the attempted robbery stated that the suspect approached him with an unknown object in his hand, demanded his wallet, and then attempted to physically remove the victim’s wallet from his rear pocket. In fear for his life, the victim was able to run away from the suspect and flag down CCPD Officers,” CCPD said. 

The suspect, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, was positively identified by both victims and several witnesses and was placed under arrest for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery.

This case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Sergeant Eddie Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

