June 1, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Traffic Impacts During MOVE Culver City Project Adjustments This Week

Submitted by the City of Culver City

The City’s contractors will be performing adjustments and maintenance work in the MOVE Culver City project – Downtown Corridor from Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Traffic Impacts During Construction

The construction will start on May 31, 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by June 4, 2022, barring any unforeseen circumstances.  All re-striping work will occur between 9 PM and 5 AM, and at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. Asphalt Art paint application and platform revisions will occur during the day with no impact to general traffic lanes anticipated.  Businesses and their access points will remain open during construction.

The Details  

  • Modification of striping and additional signs at the following entrances to mobility lanes to streamline the traffic flow.
    • Eastbound Culver Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Duquesne Avenue
    • Eastbound Washington Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Culver Boulevard
    • Westbound Culver Boulevard between Canfield Avenue and Venice Boulevard
  • Modification of striping at the eastbound approach at Culver Boulevard/Canfield Avenue to allow for smoother transition for right turn vehicles​.
  • Refresh of crosswalk markings in Downtown Culver City at the following 3 locations:​
    • Crosswalk crossing Washington Boulevard at Culver Boulevard in front of Starbucks
    • Crosswalk crossing eastbound Culver Boulevard at Cardiff Avenue
    • Crosswalk crossing Irving Place at Culver Boulevard
  • Repainting of the base color of 8 asphalt art curb extensions below due to water damages: ​
    • Washington Boulevard/Helms Avenue southwest corner​
    • Washington Boulevard/Helms Avenue southeast corner
    • Washington Boulevard/Hutchinson Avenue northwest corner
    • Washington Boulevard/Hutchinson Avenue northeast corner​
    • Washington Boulevard/Cattaraugus Avenue northwest corner​
    • Washington Boulevard/Cattaraugus Avenue northeast corner​
    • Washington Boulevard/McManus Avenue northeast corner​
    • Culver Boulevard/Irving Place southeast corner
  • Bus/Bike Platform Revisions (June 2 – June 3)
    • Washington Boulevard/Helms Avenue westbound bus stop – relocation of the platform to the west by approximately 45 feet
    • Washington Boulevard/Expo Light Rail Station westbound bus stop – removal of damaged sections of the platform, adjust bike ramp and delineators accordingly.

Questions or Concerns?

Send questions, comments or concerns through the Contact Culver City Portal or call us at 310-253-6500.

in News
Related Posts
Left: Artiz Alvarez. Right: Chanz Lee Yarbrough. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

Arrests Made in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery of Tourists at Vacation Rental

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Two men in their early 20s arrested in connection to April robbery Police have arrested two men in connection with...

Photo: Joe Bryant.
News, Real Estate

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

May 28, 2022

Read more
May 28, 2022

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price By Sam Catanzaro The seller of...

Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
Education, News

Culver City School Board Votes to Support Effort That Would Allow 16-Year-Olds to Vote

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Vote 16 would allow 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City school...

Quoc Tran. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

May 25, 2022 Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,  Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Unified School District Students Come Together for Concert

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools,...

Photo: larabbits.org
News

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
Crime, News

Culver City Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in Garage

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to May 10 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for the...
News

Landmark Theater Official Closes on Pico

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Pico Boulevard location closes Sunday By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Theater on Pico Boulevard in Westwood has officially closed.  The...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Rendering: SHoP Architects
News, Real Estate

Large Mixed Use Project Approved Near La Cienega Jefferson Station Metro Stop

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Development would include 227,000 square feet of office space along with retail By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Planning...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR