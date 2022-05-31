Traffic Impacts During MOVE Culver City Project Adjustments This Week

Submitted by the City of Culver City

The City’s contractors will be performing adjustments and maintenance work in the MOVE Culver City project – Downtown Corridor from Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Traffic Impacts During Construction

The construction will start on May 31, 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by June 4, 2022, barring any unforeseen circumstances. All re-striping work will occur between 9 PM and 5 AM, and at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. Asphalt Art paint application and platform revisions will occur during the day with no impact to general traffic lanes anticipated. Businesses and their access points will remain open during construction.

The Details

Modification of striping and additional signs at the following entrances to mobility lanes to streamline the traffic flow. Eastbound Culver Boulevard between Madison Avenue and Duquesne Avenue Eastbound Washington Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Culver Boulevard Westbound Culver Boulevard between Canfield Avenue and Venice Boulevard

Modification of striping at the eastbound approach at Culver Boulevard/Canfield Avenue to allow for smoother transition for right turn vehicles​.

Refresh of crosswalk markings in Downtown Culver City at the following 3 locations:​ Crosswalk crossing Washington Boulevard at Culver Boulevard in front of Starbucks Crosswalk crossing eastbound Culver Boulevard at Cardiff Avenue Crosswalk crossing Irving Place at Culver Boulevard

Repainting of the base color of 8 asphalt art curb extensions below due to water damages: ​ Washington Boulevard/Helms Avenue southwest corner​ Washington Boulevard/Helms Avenue southeast corner Washington Boulevard/Hutchinson Avenue northwest corner Washington Boulevard/Hutchinson Avenue northeast corner​ Washington Boulevard/Cattaraugus Avenue northwest corner​ Washington Boulevard/Cattaraugus Avenue northeast corner​ Washington Boulevard/McManus Avenue northeast corner​ Culver Boulevard/Irving Place southeast corner

Bus/Bike Platform Revisions (June 2 – June 3) Washington Boulevard/Helms Avenue westbound bus stop – relocation of the platform to the west by approximately 45 feet Washington Boulevard/Expo Light Rail Station westbound bus stop – removal of damaged sections of the platform, adjust bike ramp and delineators accordingly.



Questions or Concerns?

Send questions, comments or concerns through the Contact Culver City Portal or call us at 310-253-6500.