May 28, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Seller of Bel Air Mansion Furious After Property Flops at Auction

Photo: Joe Bryant.

Mansion on Sarbonne Road in Bel Air fails to meet $50 million reserve price

By Sam Catanzaro

The seller of an extravagant Bel Air mansion is furious after the property flopped at a recent auction, with the highest bid coming in at $42 million under the listing price. 

The mansion, located at 777 Sarbonne Road in Bel Air, was auctioned online by Concierge Auctions earlier this month for $87.8 million. The final bid accepted in the five-day auction was $46.8 million. 

The home’s seller is Alex Khadavi, a celebrity dermatologist and developer. Khadavi put the property on the market last year and, as reported by CNBC, he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection two weeks after. 

Despite amenities including a hydraulic DJ booth, a black marble car showroom and a glass and marble bridge above the foyer, the auction this month failed to meet the $50 million reserve, the lowest price Khadavi would entertain.

As reported by CNBC, Khadavi owes tens of millions of dollars to several creditors. He was hoping the auction would produce a sale large enough to cover this debt. 

Normally, a seller does not need to accept a bid below the reserve price. Khadavi’s property, however, is more complicated because it’s part of bankruptcy proceedings. The highest existing offer on the mansion will be considered by the court. If the court approves the sale, it will move forward, whether Khadavi likes it or not.

Khadavi told CNBC that he believes his deal with Concierge Auctions prevented bidding from starting below the $50 million reserve price. He is now attempting to find an offer that exceeds the top bid. In addition, he tells CNBC that he is considering legal action against Concierge Auctions. 

Concierge Auctions had no comment for CNBC on why bids started below the reserve, other than a statement from the company’s president, Chad Roffers. 

“After a spirited auction, the bidding is closed and the high bid is in the hands of the Trustee. With over 80 qualified showings in the last 60 days, we are confident market value was delivered,” Roffers said. 

If the court approves the sale, the final deal will include a 5 percent auction fee, paid by the buyer. That would bring the total price to just over $48 million, making it the fourth most expensive home ever to sell at market.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering: Helio.
News, Real Estate

The ‘Venue’ Development Tops-Out in Palms

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Development sits on the T-shaped property at 3664 – 3688 Overland Avenue and at 3667 – 3673 Keystone Avenue By...
News

Environmental Review Begins for West Los Angeles Civic Center Redevelopment

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

The West LA Commons set to bring 926 units of housing and 36,569 square feet of retail to Santa Monica...
Local Business Spotlight, News

Must-Watch ‘Disruptive’ Appliance Experience Store Opens in West Los Angeles, Hosts Grand Opening in June

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

Howard’s West Los Angeles Experience Center opening at 900 La Brea Boulevard  By Susan Payne West Los Angeles is home...
News

Marina Del Rey Family Searches for Missing 29-Year-Old Son With Autism

May 27, 2022

Read more
May 27, 2022

J​​eremy Hansbrough missigns cine May 16 By Sam Catanzaro A Marina del Rey family is searching for their 29-year-old son...
Education, News

Culver City School Board Votes to Support Effort That Would Allow 16-Year-Olds to Vote

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

Vote 16 would allow 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City school...

Quoc Tran. Photo: CCUSD.
News

Message from Culver City Unified School District Quoc Tran

May 26, 2022

Read more
May 26, 2022

May 25, 2022 Dear CCUSD Parents/Guardians and Community Members,  Yesterday at approximately 2 p.m. PST an 18-year-old gunman came on...

Photo: CCUSD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Unified School District Students Come Together for Concert

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools,...

Photo: larabbits.org
News

Mar Vista Man Accused of Hoarding Bunnies in Backyard

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Hundreds of rabbits remain in the backyard of local man Animal rights activists accuse a Mar Vista man of hoarding...
Crime, News

Culver City Man Robbed at Gunpoint While in Garage

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Suspect arrested in connection to May 10 robbery By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police have arrested a man for the...
News

Landmark Theater Official Closes on Pico

May 24, 2022

Read more
May 24, 2022

Pico Boulevard location closes Sunday By Sam Catanzaro The Landmark Theater on Pico Boulevard in Westwood has officially closed.  The...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Sees 15.9 Percent Increase in Median Rent

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Median rent of $2,258, according to recent report By Dolores Quintana The ongoing pandemic has exacerbated the issues of housing...

Rendering: SHoP Architects
News, Real Estate

Large Mixed Use Project Approved Near La Cienega Jefferson Station Metro Stop

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

Development would include 227,000 square feet of office space along with retail By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Planning...

Jim Murez. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Interview With CD-11 Candidate Jim Murez

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The following is an interview with Jim Murez, a candidate for Mike Bonin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat on Los...
News

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Friday Afternoon and Night

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

By Staff Writer A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming to the Westside this afternoon and tonight The...
Education, News

Culver City Board of Education Increases Preschool Program Price

May 20, 2022

Read more
May 20, 2022

At the Tuesday, May 10 Board of Education meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve an increase in fees for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR