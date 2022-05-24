May 25, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Unified School District Students Come Together for Concert

Photo: CCUSD.

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Last week fourth and fifth graders from all five CCUSD elementary schools, plus Culver City Middle School and Culver City High School, came together at the Frost Auditorium to make – and listen to – beautiful music. The purpose was to get the younger students excited about pursuing music as they progress through CCUSD by showcasing CCUSD’s music education programs in secondary school.

“This was the first time in my 24 years at CCHS that we’ve been able to do such a comprehensive performance of our CCMS and CCHS music programs for such a large number of elementary students,” said Dr. Tony Spano, CCHS Academy of Visual & Performing Arts Executive Director & Creative Director of Music. “It was an important step forward in helping rebuild our programs as we slowly come out of the pandemic. Students were inspired, excited, and motivated – all of them!”

Case in point:

  • One elementary student approached Dr. Spano, asking for his autograph. 
  • Another senior trombone student said an elementary student told him he wanted to be like him when he grew up. 

“I hope this will continue to be a way to connect what we’re doing in arts education across all sites in this district,” added Dr. Spano. “I look forward to more ways to share the great and varied opportunities we have to offer all students.”

Thanks are due to CCMS music teacher Spencer Hart for having the middle school represented so well, Dr. Spano with more than 80 high school students, and to the CulverCity Education Foundation (CCEF) for funding arts education throughout CCUSD schools. In particular, CCEF has supported the growth of music programming by providing over $200,000 in funding to purchase musical instruments for the middle and high school band and orchestra programs, thanks in part to generous grants from Fineshriber Family Foundation. These instruments have allowed expanded access to the music program for students who could previously not afford to provide their own instrument.

To see and hear some of this beautiful music for yourself, be sure to attend one or more of the upcoming musical concerts at the Frost, on Wednesday, May 25 (with Culver City Artist Laureate Alexey Steele narrating “Peter and the Wolf” and “Carnival of the Animals”), Friday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 31 (CCMS). Different programs will be performed at each concert, so check the flyer below for details and also https://avpa.org/springmusicconcerts/ Admission is free!

