May 20, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Next Mayor of Los Angeles: Why Steve Soboroff Endorses Karen Bass

By  Steve Soboroff

I have lived in Los Angeles for more than fifty years, and other than for Dick Riordan, have never endorsed a candidate for Mayor in a primary, until today. 

I am voting for, Karen Bass, and here’s why:

Living for 50 years in Los Angeles, during which I have served as a Los Angeles Police Commissioner (President twice, and still serving), Rec & Parks Commissioner (President once), Harbor Commissioner, being involved in Big Brothers/Big Sisters since 1968, and as Chair of the LAUSD Bond Oversight Committee, I know what it takes to actually get things done. Democracy is exhausting. Karen Bass makes the system work.

Karen Bass may not be uniquely qualified to make promises, but she is most qualified to implement them. Here’s why: Her relationships with the State, the Federal government and with mainstream philanthropy, coupled with her accomplishments in hundreds of neighborhoods are unique and frankly, unparalleled.  Because she leads from the middle she has an opportunity to be one of the outstanding Mayors that Los Angeles has seen in many decades.

Of course we need to expand the LAPD, but saying a number only gets us to the ten yard line. Getting to the finish line involves recruitment, funding, reassigning cops to neighborhood patrols and lawmaking. Guns off the streets, drug dealers and those who terrorize/burglarize others need rehab (in jail), collaborating for new laws and policies, proactive community based policing programs and continued de-escalation training. Karen Bass has this as a realistic plan to cross that finish line first. No one can make Los Angeles safer by simply saying we need thousands of more cops. No one appreciates and understands the role in this of LA’s service providing charities, churches and synagogues like Karen Bass. My long time friend Joe Buscaino understood, and so does Karen Bass..

With the twin crises of homelessness and housing affordability, we need a leader who can implement, who understands all of the complexities, there are dozens, and can get folks to work together. We need Congresswoman Karen Bass. 

Karen has a history of never over-promising and almost always delivering She understands that every unique neighborhood – from Pacoima to Encino to Northridge, from San Pedro to Pacific Palisades – demands a tailor-made plan that addresses residents and business owner’s individual needs. 

I believe in the abilities of and possibilities for our next generation. I know and respect all of the candidates, as all seem willing to work hard to get there. But that’s not enough. Our next Mayor has to have lived among the people, been in the schools, visited the parks, walked the streets, and not changed positions and policies based on political winds. That is Karen Bass.

I have seen Karen’s accomplishments in Los Angeles first hand, over and over. Always a collaborator, always strong, and always respected. Karen Bass shares credit and takes responsibility. She does not exaggerate her accomplishments nor denigrate others.

We all want our City of Angels to emerge stronger, safer, and better. I am convinced that Karen Bass has the experience, the tools, and the heart and soul to do just that. 

I am voting for Karen Bass to be our next Mayor and that is why !”

in Opinion
Related Posts
Opinion

Column: CD-11 Candidates Darling & Good Equal an Even More Dangerous Path on Homelessness Than Mike Bonin!

May 12, 2022

Read more
May 12, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Just when you thought things could get better, two Mike Bonin “clones” in CD-11 council hopefuls Erin...
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Cities Fight to Maintain Distinctive Characters

May 6, 2022

Read more
May 6, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Anyone who knows California well will realize that Palo Alto does not look much like nearby...

Rick Caruso speaking at a USC event in 2018. Photo: Flickr (@uscsppd).
Opinion

Column: Rick Caruso On Taxes, Just Like Trump?

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

By Nick Antonicello In a press conference held Monday in Marina Del Rey, L.A. City Attorney & Mayoral Candidate Mike...

LA Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso (left) and CD-11 council candidate Mike Newhouse met recently and exchanged ideas on the state of homelessness here in Los Angeles. Both Caruso and Newhouse have staked out bold initiatives and proposals to end the street encampment crisis that has hit Venice particularly hard. Caruso, a resident of the Palisades is the odds-on leader in the race to succeed outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti. A centerpiece of the Caruso plan is removing homelessness while Newhouse is pledging to a proposal to end the street encampments in thirty days of assuming office. Photo: Courtesy.
Opinion

Column: Council Candidate Mike Newhouse Unveils Comprehensive Plan to Eliminate Street Homelessness by Clearing Encampments in 30-Days of Assuming Office!

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Finally. A candidate with a plan to cure the ills of homelessness here in Venice and the...
Opinion

Column: No Need for a ‘Tsar,’ the Need Is Results in Getting the Homeless off the Streets of LA & Venice Now!

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

By Nick Antonicello Venice resident Michael Rapkin’s awkward and highly controversial premise that a single position or individual can somehow...
Opinion

Independent Expenditures Committee Raises $550,000 in Support of Council Candidates Soto, Price and Good, KDL for Mayor, Opposing O’Farrell for Council!

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Column by Nick Antonicello According to the Los Angeles Ethics Commission, a political independent expenditures committee has raised $550,000 to...

Billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso. Photo: carusocan.com.
Opinion

Column: Feuer Calls Caruso’s $10 Million in Loans to Campaign ‘A Charade That Evades the Spirit of L.a.’s Finance Laws’

April 11, 2022

Read more
April 11, 2022

Feuer says Caruso’s strategy will require a special interest fundraising binge! By Nick Antonicello L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer last...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
Opinion, Real Estate

Column: NIMBYs Getting a Bad Rap

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

By Tom Elias Rarely has a major group of Californians suffered a less deserved rash of insults and attacks than...
Opinion

Runoff: Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles and Democratic Activist Tina Mckinnor Locked in Tight Battle to Succeed Autumn Burke!

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Hawthorne Councilmember Angie Reyes-English, Venice Community Officer Nico Ruderman trail in special election results By Nick Antonicello It wasn’t the...
Opinion

Column: Wild Finish in Four-Way Special Assembly Race

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

A run-off seems eminent, Venice local Nico Ruderman, Lawndale Mayor Robert Pullen-Miles probable front-runners as the campaign comes to a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Opinion, Real Estate

Column: Demise of R-1 Zoning Will Lead to New Blockbusting

March 27, 2022

Read more
March 27, 2022

By Tom Elias, Columnist Blockbusting. A technique used to encourage people to sell their property by giving the impression that...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News, Opinion

West LA Dems Host Five Hopefuls in CD-11 Forum

March 25, 2022

Read more
March 25, 2022

No Council Candidate reaches required 60% threshold, Good finishes first, Darling second and Newhouse third By Nick Antonicello The West...

Craig Brill and a canine friend. Photo: Courtesy
Opinion

Column: Man Versus Machine

March 16, 2022

Read more
March 16, 2022

Independent candidate Craig Brill takes on the expense and bureaucracy of LA County Government! Most Angelenos have no idea what...
News, Opinion

$543,371.19: Political Contributions Explode in CD-11 Reset to Succeed Mike Bonin!

March 15, 2022

Read more
March 15, 2022

Candidate Traci Park leads in dollars raised, lends $30,000 to campaign Editor’s note: these figures are as March 8, 2022...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR