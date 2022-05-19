Local Chef Chris Sayegh from Nostalgia bar and lounge gives us tips for shopping efficiently at the Santa Monica Farmers Market.
‘Shop Like a Chef’ Tips for Efficiency at The Farmers Market
Eataly Spring into Summer Festa Is Coming On May 19
May 18, 2022 Staff Report
Experience The Spring Season At Eataly Who says there aren’t any seasons in Los Angeles? From fresh to light and...
Cacio e Pizza Is Lemonade Founder’s New Restaurant In Playa Vista
May 18, 2022 Staff Report
Proposed Restaurant Will Have Seating For 86 Inside And 64 Outside Cacio E Pizza is the newest restaurant from Lemonade...
“Breaking the Cycle” Foster Youth Awareness Month
May 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Angels Nest is helping foster youth break the cycle of homelessness and poverty through education. Learn how you can get...
Westwood Connect Day Empowers Our Unhoused Neighbors With Resource Rich Solutions
May 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Westwood Connect Day brought together community partners, service providers, governmental agencies, and dedicated volunteers to connect our unhoused neighbors to...
Soul Kitchen Coming to Culver City
Bernie’s Soul Kitchen coming to former Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken space By Dolores Quintana Culver City recently lost Smitty’s...
Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica
Longtime Sawtelle restaurant back in business By Dolores Quintana Westside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at...
Team Behind Dear John’s Opening Seafood Spot in Marina del Rey
Dear Jane’s coming to former Charthouse space By Dolores Quintana Marina del Rey’s burgeoning waterfront is getting yet another restaurant...
Popular Playa Vista Cafe Expanding to Hollywood
Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue By Dolores QUitana Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding...
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
May 11, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert...
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Report
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
Mar Vista Burger Truck Owner Defends Crowd From Attack
May 4, 2022 Staff Report
Takuma’s Burger’s owner Takuma Fumoto defended several people who were being attacked last weekend By Dolores Quintana According to a...
