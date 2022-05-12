Marina del Rey Could Soon Lose Two Sheriff’s Deputies

LA County Supervisor Holly Mitchell considering cutting funding for marina patrol deputies

By Sam Catanzaro

Marina del Rey could soon lose funding for two Sheriff’s patrol deputies.

As reported by The Log, last month marina lessees were told by Captain Chris Johnson from the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station that Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell would be cutting discretionary funds for two patrol officers in Marina del Rey. The two deputies are a patrol unit. They do not take calls but focus on preventative measures in Marina del Rey.

“Often times, the patrol guys are busy on other calls,” Johnson told The Log. “These guys don’t get calls; they just kind of roam the marina looking for issues or people who might need help. They also address issues for people suffering from mental illness.”

In 2019, former Supervisor Janice Hahn added funding for an additional deputy following calls from business owners in the area wanting a greater law enforcement presence in the area. Mitchell took over for Hahn in 2021 due to redistricting.

There has not been an official reason for the cut. Mitchell’s office could not be reached for comment. Johnson, however, told The Log that it is due to the estimated $240,000 annual cost for a deputy. In addition, Johnson pointed to LA County’s “Care First, Jail Last” program aimed at moving funds from law enforcement to rehabilitation services.

As reported by The Log, Johnson is scheduled to meet with Mitchell on May 20 to discuss the proposed funding cut. At the meeting, Johnson said he hopes to convince Mitchell to keep the deputies in Marina del Rey.

“If we take those deputies away, it could have a heavy impact on the community here,” Mitchell said.