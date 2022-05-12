May 13, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Arrest Driver Doing ‘Donuts’ After Illegal Firearm is Found in Car

Bullets from a firearm recovered in a recent arrest in Culver City. Photo: Culver City Police Department.

Driver of Dodge Charger arrested May 7 on Washington Boulevard

By Sam Catanzaro

A person was arrested recently in Culver City after being pulled over for doing donuts while having an illegal firearm in their car. 

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), the incident took place on May 7 a little after midnight on the 13400 block of Washington Boulevard. A oficer patrolling the west end of Washington Boulevard noticed a Dodger Charter doing ‘donuts’ in the middle of the road, creating a plume of smoke. 

“The officer conducted a traffic stop and though his investigation, learned that an illegally possessed loaded 9mm semi automatic handgun was in the glove box,” the CCPD said.  

According to the CCPD, the officer issued a exhibition of speed citation for the donuts and an arrest was made for the loaded firearm in the vehicle.

