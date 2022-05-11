May 12, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hurry Curry Reopens in Santa Monica

Photo: hurrycurryoftokyo.com

Longtime Sawtelle restaurant back in business

By Dolores Quintana

Westside favorite Hurry Curry has opened officially in Santa Monica at 2901 Ocean Park Blvd Ste. 125. After losing their lease at their former space in Sawtelle Japantown, they closed in February of 2021, and after a year of waiting and the announcement that the restaurant would be open in their new Ocean Park storefront in March, Hurry Curry has finally opened their doors at the new location on May 3.

An Instagram post from the restaurant’s official account announced the good news yesterday.

When asked for a comment, Fred Serra, Chief Operations Manager of Hurry Curry of Tokyo said, “Once we announced we were not going/able to renew our lease on Sawtelle last year, the employee and customer support has been something I’ve never experienced in my 18 years in the restaurant business. I had a few hundred people reach out to me personally in the first few days of our announcement, devastated that their neighborhood spot of over 30 years was closing,” 

Serra added, “Our customers showed up for the last two and a half weeks by the hundreds to get one last curry dish but also support our staff. Most of our employees are truly considered family as most of them have worked for us anywhere from five to 18 years for the restaurant. Once we closed and reflected on the amount of outreach from our customers, we knew we had to find another location. Within 1 year, we found our new home. We were able to hire back over 80% of our original staff which seems impossible to do these days and is a testament to their previous experience with our amazing customers! Everyone is excited we are back which makes it so special!”

Hurry Curry specializes in authentic Japanese curry and Yoshoku cuisine, which is Western food reinterpreted by Japanese chefs. The menu includes their signature curry dishes and pasta interpretations that include their fried chicken karaage, marinated in sake, with pasta and sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, corn and their secret white sauce. The restaurant developed a signature blend of 21 spices for their curry sauce after working with Japanese chefs in Tokyo to develop it and understand Japanese curry.

in Dining, Food & Drink
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@dearjohnsbar).
Dining, Food & Drink

Team Behind Dear John’s Opening Seafood Spot in Marina del Rey

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Dear Jane’s coming to former Charthouse space By Dolores Quintana Marina del Rey’s burgeoning waterfront is getting yet another restaurant...

Photo: Instagram (@cafe_ruisseau).
Dining, Food & Drink

Popular Playa Vista Cafe Expanding to Hollywood

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Santa Monica and Playa Vista restaurant Cafe Ruisseau opening on Selma Avenue By Dolores QUitana Cafe Ruisseau will be expanding...
Food & Drink, Video

An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

Read more
May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Photo: Facebook (@takumasburgers).
Dining, Food & Drink

Mar Vista Burger Truck Owner Defends Crowd From Attack

May 4, 2022

Read more
May 4, 2022

Takuma’s Burger’s owner Takuma Fumoto defended several people who were being attacked last weekend By Dolores Quintana According to a...
Food & Drink, Video

Citrus Without Acidity?

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

Citrus without the acidity? Lemons that look like hands? Friend’s Ranches has many varieties of citrus this season for all...

Chef Bernhard Mairinger. Photo: Official.
Dining, Food & Drink

Esteemed Chef Returning to Culinary World With Culver City Restaurant

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Chef Bernhard Mairinger opening Lustig in Helms Bakery next year By Dolores Quintana Chef Bernhard Mairinger is returning to the...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...

A steak pita sandwich from XENiA. Photo: Kerry Slater
Dining, Food & Drink

New Mediterranean Spot Grilling up Kabobs and More in Culver City

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

XENiA now up and running in Culver City ghost kitchen By Kerry Slater Craving kabobs? A new Mediterranean grill is...

Photo: Facebook (@laipafest).
Dining, Food & Drink

LA IPA Fest Comes to Westside

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

60 beers from across California coming to Brennan’s in Marina del Rey By Dolores Quintana LA IPA Festival is returning...
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Food & Drink

“Awake & Bake” to Celebrate National Cold Brew Coffee Day with Local Bakery

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

STōK Cold Brew and DK’s Donuts & Bakery are offering a joint combo in celebration of National Cold Brew Coffee...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...

Photo: Facebook (@planta).
Dining, Food & Drink

PLANTA Opening First LA Restaurant in Marina del Rey

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

100% plant based restaurant opening in coming weeks By Dolores Quintana PLANTA, the 100% plant based restaurant that is dedicated...

Photo: Facebook (@yamaseafoodla).
Dining, Food & Drink

San Gabriel’s Yama Seafood Coming to Mar Vista

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

National Boulevard location planned for eatery By Dolores Quintana Yama Seafood, the San Gabriel based seafood market and restaurant, is...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR