The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program thrives through community involvement and collective work. Today we hear from Officer Aaron Alpert and what goes on in beat four.
Video brought to you by Ryan Woodward.
Community Policing at the Heart of Beat Four
New Metro Micro Rideshare Offers $1 Rides
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Metro’s new Mirco rideshare offers small scale rides within specific hyper local zones. Learn more in this video sponsored by...
Erewhon Market Coming to Culver City
May 10, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
14,258 square-foot store planned for the Culver Steps By Sam Catanzaro High-end grocery store Erewhon Market is coming to Culver...
Young Visual Artists From Culver City High School Present the First-of-Its-Kind Art Exhibition
May 10, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Young visual artists from Culver City High School’s Academy of Visual &...
Video: Westside E-Scooter Injury Rate High Than National Rate for Motorcycles
May 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside’s injury rate for e-scooters is higher than the national rate for motorcycles, a new study has found. Learn...
Justice Department Seeks Forfeiture of Holmby Hills Mega-Mansion Allegedly Purchased with Proceeds of Armenian Corruption Scheme
May 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
30,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Holmby Hills center of federal investigation By Sam Catanzaro The Justice Department is seeking the forfeiture of...
Homeless Man Knocks Senior Unconscious in Culver City
May 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Victim suffers concussion after getting punched in the face By Sam Catanzaro A homeless man has been arrested in Culver...
Mar Vista Getting Small Home Development
May 8, 2022 Staff Report
Barrington 10 will boat 10 homes between 1,700 and 2,200 square feet By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista will also be...
Bonin Pushes for Affordable Housing to Disability Community Resource Center’s Mar Vista Offices
May 6, 2022 Staff Report
Plan would demolish current building on Venice Boulevard and rebuild with housing By Dolores Quintana The Disability Community Resource Center...
LA Considering Emblem Program to License Cannabis Stores
May 6, 2022 Staff Report
Program would help Angelenos distinguish between licensed and unlicensed cannabis vendors and safe cannabis products By Dolores Quintana Members of...
Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers
May 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met...
UCLA Study Offers Strategy for Freeway Congestion Pricing That Reduces Burden on Low-Income Residents
May 5, 2022 Staff Report
Claudia Bustamante/UCLA Newsroom Among transportation experts, congestion pricing is the gold standard policy for managing traffic on freeways and highways....
Culver City Unified Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Officials say weekly testing will continue By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials this week lifted an indoor mask mandate...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Report
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
LAFD Combats Mar Vista Home Fire
May 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Mountain View home catches fire Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a Mar Vista fire this...
