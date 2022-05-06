Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met the officers from beat three.
UCLA Study Offers Strategy for Freeway Congestion Pricing That Reduces Burden on Low-Income Residents
May 5, 2022 Staff Report
Claudia Bustamante/UCLA Newsroom Among transportation experts, congestion pricing is the gold standard policy for managing traffic on freeways and highways....
Culver City Unified Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate
May 5, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Officials say weekly testing will continue By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials this week lifted an indoor mask mandate...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie
May 5, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There
May 4, 2022 Staff Report
Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...
LAFD Combats Mar Vista Home Fire
May 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Mountain View home catches fire Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a Mar Vista fire this...
Anti-Semitic Hate Fliers Found in Culver City
May 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Total of 13 copies of this publication found in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro 13 anti-Semitic hate fliers were found...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art
May 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Culver City Middle School Getting Revamped Lunch Area
Panther Plaza Redesign will provide better sitting for students Culver City Middle School students will soon get an upgrade to...
Getty Announces Locations for 10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles
First festival kicks off May 14-15 in Inglewood with live music, art activations, food trucks, and more In celebration of...
Suspect Arrested After Following Victim to Car at Beverly Center
A suspect was been arrested after robbing a person walking back to their vehicle at the Beverly Center. According to...
LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year
LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire
Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...
Person Killed by Car in Palms
May 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Man killed in area of Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally struck by a...
Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early
By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner. With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields
May 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...
