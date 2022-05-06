May 6, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Meet SMPD Beat Three Neighborhood Resource Officers

The Neighborhood Resource Officer (NRO) Program is based around the concept of community policing and collective involvement. Today we met the officers from beat three.
UCLA Study Offers Strategy for Freeway Congestion Pricing That Reduces Burden on Low-Income Residents

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

Claudia Bustamante/UCLA Newsroom  Among transportation experts, congestion pricing is the gold standard policy for managing traffic on freeways and highways....

Culver City High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Culver City Unified Lifts Indoor Mask Mandate

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

Officials say weekly testing will continue By Sam Catanzaro Culver City education officials this week lifted an indoor mask mandate...
An Ancient Tropical Fruit Adds Natural Sugar to Your Morning Smoothie

May 5, 2022

May 5, 2022

The cherimoya is an ancient tropical fruit first discovered by the Inca people. In addition to its high vitamin c...
A Westwood Restaurant Serves 94,500 Individual Meals to Local Seniors During the Pandemic. But They Aren’t Stopping There

May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

Delphi Greek celebrates 36 years in business with more to come By Susan Payne  A “welcome” sign in Greek letters...

Photo: Citizen App
LAFD Combats Mar Vista Home Fire

May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

Mountain View home catches fire Tuesday By Sam Catanzaro Firefighters made quick work putting out a Mar Vista fire this...
Anti-Semitic Hate Fliers Found in Culver City

May 4, 2022

May 4, 2022

Total of 13 copies of this publication found in Culver City By Sam Catanzaro 13 anti-Semitic hate fliers were found...
Bronze Origami Sculptures Highlight Importance of Public Art

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Artist Robert Lang talks about the importance of public art and the inspiration behind the bronze origami sculptures in downtown...
Culver City Middle School Getting Revamped Lunch Area

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Panther Plaza Redesign will provide better sitting for students Culver City Middle School students will soon get an upgrade to...

Photo: Courtesy of 11:11 Projects
Getty Announces Locations for 10 Free Community Art Festivals Across Los Angeles

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

First festival kicks off May 14-15 in Inglewood with live music, art activations, food trucks, and more In celebration of...
Suspect Arrested After Following Victim to Car at Beverly Center

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

A suspect was been arrested after robbing a person walking back to their vehicle at the Beverly Center.  According to...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...

Photo: Getty Images
Cat Gravely Injured in Playa del Rey Home Fire

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Delgany Avenue home damaged in Saturday night fire A cat was gravely injured in a fire that broke out in...

The intersection of Palms and Vinton. Photo: Google.
Person Killed by Car in Palms

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

Man killed in area of Palms Boulevard and Vinton Avenue By Sam Catanzaro A man was fatally struck by a...
Invite Your Four-Legged Furry Friends to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo a Day Early

May 3, 2022

May 3, 2022

By Susan Payne Cinco de Mayo is around the corner.  With celebrations happening all over Santa Monica, Recruiting for Good...
Polo Season Returns to Will Rogers Historic Polo Fields

May 2, 2022

May 2, 2022

May marks the beginning of polo season at the Will Rogers Polo Fields. Experience this fun sport while learning about...

